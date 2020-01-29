Lady Bears basketball wins 2 games in a row

The Rifle High School girls basketball team puts the squeeze on a player from Eagle Valley during last Friday’s home game in Rifle. (Theresa Hamilton)



The Rifle High girls basketball team has shaken off a rough stretch to start the season, winning three of their last four games, including a 41-28 win at Summit on Tuesday to improve to 3-1 in the 4A Western Slope League.

Last Friday, the Lady Bears defeated Eagle Valley, 46-29, on the heels of a 61-17 loss versus Grand Valley. Prior to that, Rifle got the best of the Sailors at Steamboat Springs, 41-32.

At Summit on Tuesday, a close game at the half, 21-18, in favor of the Bears, took a turn in Rifle’s favor in the third quarter with an 11-3 run.

Sophomore guard Jaime Caron led Rifle (4-10 overall) in the scoring column with 10 points, while senior April Quinones had nine points and junior Mackenzie Elizardo added eight.

“Three out of four wins has been good,” Rifle coach Eric Caros said. “The girls are starting to look like themselves again, and I think the effects of sickness and injury is starting to fully fade.

“All I can ask of the girls is to continue to work hard and hopefully we continue to roll,” he said, adding that a post-season playoff spot remains the team’s goal.

Summit Boys 42, Bears 37

On the road at Summit County on Tuesday, the Rifle boys basketball team got tripped up in the league run with a 42-37 loss to fall to 6-8 on the season and 0-4 in 4A WSL play.

The Tigers jumped out to a 10-5 lead, before Rifle came storming back with a 14-1 run in the second quarter to lead 19-11 at halftime. An 11-10 third quarter favored the host team, before the Tigers romped on the visiting Bears 20-8 to close out the game.

In earlier action, the Rifle boys defeated Grand Valley 54-44 on Jan. 21, before falling 57-52 at home against Eagle Valley three days later.

Coal Ridge boys 57, Grand Valley 45

Also Tuesday night, the Titans defeated 3A Western Slope League and western Garfield County rival Grand Valley.

Coal Ridge (9-4, 3-1 league) controlled the pace through three quarters, building a 39-21 lead before the Cardinals (6-6, 1-2) made it 24-18 run in the fourth.

The Titans got 16 points from senior Austin Gerber and 10 from junior Moises Contreras.

Grand Valley girls 63,

Coal Ridge 54

A close battle between 3A WSL teams Tuesday night saw Grand Valley ahead 34-29 at the half, and add four points to the lead in the third quarter for the final margin of victory.

The Cardinals improved to 9-3 overall with the win and 2-1 in league play, while Coal Ridge drops to 7-6 and 2-2.