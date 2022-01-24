Lady Demons swimmers remain undefeated following Summit meet

What had been scheduled as a multi-team high school girls swim meet at Summit High School on Saturday ended up being a three-way affair due to multiple factors including COVID-19 and transportation issues.

The Glenwood Springs High School Lady Demons, stricken with a COVID-shortened roster themselves, still came out on top to keep their undefeated streak alive this season, coach Steve Vanderhoof said.

Grand Junction and Moffat County were to be part of the meet, as well, but were unable to make it.

That left Glenwood Springs, Summit and Fruita Monument to make some adjustments and make the most of the competition.

Several Demons swimmers swam in “off events” — ones they don’t normally swim — and were able to hold off the much larger roster of swimmers put forth by the other two teams, Vanderhoof said.

Glenwood won the meet with 712 points to Summit’s 663 and Fruita Monument’s 338.

The Demons were led by junior Bennett Jones and sophomore Amelie Ogilby.

Jones had top finishes in both the 500- and 50-yard freestyle, winning the distance and sprint events with times of 5:28.56 and 27.11 seconds, respectively.

Also winning two events was Ogilby, who won the 100 backstroke and the 100 butterfly with times of 1:03.17 and 1:04.34, respectively.

The other individual winner was senior Amy Madsen in the 200 individual medley, finishing in 2:26.79. Glenwood Springs also took the top spot in all three relays.

The Demons finish their regular season this weekend, traveling to Aspen for a multi-team meet on Friday and concluding the season at home Saturday at the Glenwood Springs Community Center pool, also inviting multiple teams for the finale. Events begin at 10:30 a.m.