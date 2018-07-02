Late error helps Rockies rally for 5-2 win over Giants

DENVER — Kyle Freeland turned in another sizzling start at Coors Field and the Colorado Rockies scored the go-ahead run in the seventh on a throwing error by shortstop Brandon Crawford to rally for a 5-2 win over the San Francisco Giants on Monday night.

Freeland (8-6) settled in to go seven strong innings after surrendering a homer to Gorkys Hernandez on the first pitch of the game. It was Freeland's 12th quality start of the season, which ranks among the NL leaders.

The left-hander from Denver hardly feels intimidated by the hitter's park. Freeland has allowed three or fewer runs in all but one of his seven starts at Coors Field this season.

Scott Oberg pitched the eighth and Wade Davis worked his way around a one-out double by Buster Posey in the ninth for his 24th save. He struck out Crawford to end the game.

Madison Bumgarner (1-3) was cruising along until the seventh when he began to unravel. After allowing three straight singles, he was replaced by reliever Reyes Moronta, who walked Nolan Arenado and then allowed the tying run on a double play. Ian Desmond followed with a roller that Crawford gobbled up only to throw wide to first, allowing the tiebreaking run to score.

Pinch-hitter Tom Murphy added an insurance run in the eighth, with Charlie Blackmon bringing in another on a sacrifice fly. Arenado finished 2 for 3 with two walks.

Recommended Stories For You

Bumgarner ran his streak to 22 scoreless innings before it came to a halt in the seventh when he was charged with three runs, two earned. Before Monday, the left-hander hadn't allowed a run since June 16 in Los Angeles against the Dodgers.

Austin Slater played a big role in keeping the Rockies off the scoreboard early by making a sliding catch to end the third with the bases loaded.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: RHP Johnny Cueto (elbow) was schedule to throw a bullpen session Monday in Sacramento, while RHP Jeff Samardzija (shoulder) was slated to make a rehab start for Triple-A Sacramento. "It's a fairly big day in Sacramento," manager Bruce Bochy cracked. "Tomorrow, we'll have a plan."

Rockies: RHP Bryan Shaw (right calf strain) had a bullpen session Monday and "threw the ball well," manager Bud Black said. Shaw will throw a simulated game Wednesday and may soon go out on a rehab assignment. … RHP Chad Bettis wore white tape on his middle finger after developing a hot spot during Sunday's start. Bettis was pulled after three innings. "We're concerned about him for sure," Black said.

UP NEXT

Giants: RHP Chris Stratton (8-5, 4.45 ERA) faces the Rockies on Tuesday for a second time in less than a week. He allowed five runs over four innings last Thursday.

Rockies: RHP Antonio Senzatela (2-1, 6.23) will be recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque and make his first start of the season Tuesday. He takes the place of opening day starter Jon Gray, who was optioned to Triple-A over the weekend.

———

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball