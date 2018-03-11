Learn about CPW’s new online system

As the April 3 limited license application deadline draws near, hunters with questions or concerns about Colorado Parks and Wildlife's new automated online licensing system can attend an upcoming seminar to be held at the CPW field office in Glenwood Springs.

The session is set for 6-8 p.m. March 19 at CPW's Glenwood Springs Office, 0088 Wildlife Way, at the Canyon Creek turnoff on Interstate 70.

Hunters can get help in using the new system in other ways, including asking questions over the phone, visiting a local CPW office, or at CPW's website.

"More and more people are purchasing from a number of online retailers, from shoes and clothing to food, music, furniture, and so on," Northwest Regional Manager JT Romatzke said in a press release. "It was inevitable that CPW would one day sell its products online with an automated system, and that time has come. That said, we understand some people will need a little personal guidance and we are happy to help."

In early January, CPW introduced its new integrated online purchasing system to streamline the sale of all hunting and fishing licenses and required stamps, annual parks passes, camping reservations and merchandise.

Although CPW recommends all applicants for limited licenses apply online, hunters still have the option of applying over the phone by calling 1-800-244-5613​​.

At each of seven seminars around the region, computers will be available so hunters can go through the process with the help of CPW customer service representatives.

Seminars are also planned in Steamboat Springs on March 14; Frisco March 18; Granby March 21 and March 24; Kremmling March 25; and Grand Junction March 27. Call the respective CPW field offices for more information.