Local athletes compete at Tiger Invite, Cardinal Invite

With just one tune-up left before the state track meet May 17-19 in Lakewood, a handful of local athletes traveled to Grand Junction from Thursday-Saturday to compete in the Tiger Invitational.

Rifle's Sarah Wagler, who will compete in multiple events next week in Lakewood, won the 1600m run at Saturday's Tiger Invitational, clocking in a time of 5:18.89 on a windy day.

Wagler finished just two seconds behind her personal best on the season, making for a strong push towards the state meet next week.

Aside from Wagler, Roaring Fork's standout boys tandem of seniors Justin Thompson and Jasper Germain stole the show. Thompson won four events, claiming first in the high jump (personal best of 6 feet, 4 inches), long jump (21-8.25 feet), triple jump (second-best in his career, 45 feet, 2 inches) and the 110 hurdles, clocking a time of 14.52 seconds to finish under 15 seconds for the first time in his career.

Germain also cleared 6-4.00 in the high jump, finished second in the 110 hurdles, and finished second in both the triple jump and long jump, recording distances of 44-4.25 in the triple and 21-2.25 in the long.

Thompson and Germain have dominated the Tiger Invitational in years past, and the tandem did just that once again over the weekend, fine tuning their talents for a state championship push next week.

CARDinals 3rd at GRAND VALLEY INVITE

In Parachute on Saturday afternoon on a windy day, the Grand Valley Cardinals hosted the Cardinal Invite.

The Cardinals girls placed third with 113 points, while the Cardinal boys placed third with 127 points.

Individually, sophomore Jordyn Pittman had a big day once again, winning the girl's 100m and 200m dashes.

Pittman recorded a time of 12.28 seconds to win the 100m ahead of junior teammate Shaya Chenoweth (12.41 seconds), before then winning the 200m dash with a time of 26.00 seconds to win the event by nearly three full seconds.

Alex Mendoza and Ryley Sackett placed first and second for the Cardinals in the 300m hurdles, while the Cardinals' 4x100m and 4x200m relay teams won the girls events on the day.

Chenoweth won the long jump for Grand Valley, while Sackett won the triple jump with a distance of 32-6.50 feet.

For the boys, freshman Caleb Frink placed second in the 200m dash with a time of 24.11 seconds, while senior Laytham Magana won the 800m run with a time of 2:10.08.

Junior Robert Allred turned in a third-place finish in the 300m hurdles for the Cardinals with a time of 47.34 seconds, while Magana placed second in the high jump with a distance of 6-0.00.

Senior Michael Kelly turned in a second-place finish in the triple jump for Grand Valley, recording a distance of 36-10.25, while juniors Justin Andrews and Kellen Jansen finished 1-2 in the shot put for Grand Valley.

Andrews recorded a distance of 43-8.00 to win the event, while Jansen recorded a throw of 37-4.75 in the event, claiming second.

The pair then turned around and placed second and fourth in the discus, as Andrews had a distance of 117.00 to place second while Jansen recorded a distance of 104.00 to place fourth in the event.