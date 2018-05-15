Local athletes set for state track and field championships

Following a long track and field season here on the Western Slope, a number of local athletes are set to compete in the Colorado High School Activities Association's 3A and 4A state championships, starting Thursday morning and wrapping up Saturday evening at JeffCo Stadium in Lakewood.

Glenwood, under head coach Blake Risner, saw seven individual athletes qualify for the 4A state championship track and field meet, with two individual athletes qualifying in three events, while five other individual athletes qualified in at least two events.

Junior Sequoia Kellogg qualified in three events for the Demons. Kellogg will compete in the 100m hurdles (15.89 seconds), 300m hurdles (46.78 seconds), and the triple jump (35-03.75 feet). Along with Kellogg, junior Bryce Risner qualified in three events for the Demons. Risner will compete for a state championship in the 110m hurdles (15.27 seconds), 300m hurdles (40.21 seconds), and the high jump (6-02.00).

Aside from the two Glenwood athletes qualified in three individual events, senior Ginny Bergstrom, senior AJ Crowley, and junior Gavin Harden, junior Gavin Olson, and junior Wyatt Ewer will all compete in at least two individual events for the Demons.

Bergstrom will compete in the 100m hurdles (15.33 seconds), and the 300m hurdles (46.67 seconds), while Crowley will compete in the 110m hurdles (15.17 seconds), and the 300m hurdles (39.72 seconds. Harden will compete in the 1600m (4:25.96) and 3200m runs (9:41.77), while Olson will compete in the 200m and 400m dashes for the Demons. Olson clocked a time of 22.60 seconds in the 200m, while clocking a time of 49.73 seconds in the 400m.

Glenwood will see the girls' 4x200m and 4x400m relay teams compete at state, as senior Morgan Hollenback, senior Saylor Warren, freshman Sophia Vigil, and Bergstrom clocked a time of 1:46.45 in the 4x200m, while Hollenback, Warren, Vigil and Bergstrom clocked a time of 4:06.26 in the 4x400m.

The Glenwood boys' relay teams in the 4x200m and the 4x400m will also compete at the state championship. In the 4x200m, sophomore Kuba Bartnik, Crowley, Olson and Ewer clocked a time of 1:31.72, while senior Aaron Smith, Crowley, Olson and Ewer clocked a time of 3:26.40 in the 4x400m relay.

The Rifle Bears, under head coach Chris Bomba, will send eight individual athletes to the 3A state championships, as sophomore Delaney Phillips, and junior Joel Lopez lead the way for the Bears.

Phillips will compete in three individual events, while Lopez will compete in two. Phillips burst onto the scene this spring for the Bears, and will push for a state championship in the 100m dash (12.86 seconds), 200m dash (26.45 seconds), and the 400m dash (59.11 seconds). Lopez will compete in the 110m hurdles (15.59 seconds), and the 300m hurdles (40.34 seconds).

Seniors Brian De La Rosa and Riley Ellsworth will compete in the pole vault for the Bears, as De La Rosa qualified with a height of 11-07.00, while Ellsworth cleared a height of 12-01.00.

Senior Sarah Wagler will push for a state championship in the 1600m and the 3200m, after clocking times of 5:16.67 in the 1600m, and 11:24.39 in the 3200m.

Juniors Emilee Demann, Ashley Manera and Amanda Green will compete in the 3A pole vault for the Bears. Demann cleared a height of 8-10.00, while Manera cleared a height of 9-0.00, and Green cleared a height of 8-06.00.

Rifle will also send the girls' 4x100m, 4x200m, 4x400m and 800 Sprint Medley relay teams to JeffCo Stadium for the state championships.

Roaring Fork will send just three individual athletes to the 3A state championships under head roach Ryan Erickson, but all three have a strong chance at winning a state championship.

Seniors Justin Thompson and Jasper Germain will compete in four individual events each, while senior Spencer Ochko will compete in one event for the Rams.

Ochko will compete in the shot put after qualifying with a distance of 141-08, while Germain will compete in the 100m hurdles (15.30 seconds), high jump (6-07.00), long jump (21-02.25), and the triple jump (44-04.25).

Thompson will compete in the same events as Germain, qualifying in the 110m hurdles (15.38 seconds), high jump (6-04.00), long jump (22-01.50), and triple jump (45-03.50).

For Coal Ridge, nine individual athletes will compete in events at the 3A state championship under head coach Ben Kirk, led by senior Dylan Allen, who will compete in the 110m hurdles (15.95 seconds), and the 300m hurdles (41.97 seconds).

Senior Ezequiel Contreras will run in the 100m dash after qualifying with a time of 11.44 seconds, while senior Jacx Power will compete in the discus throw after qualifying with a distance of 149-04.

Seniors Billet Porter (triple jump, 42-09.00), Connor Detlefsen (high jump, 6-03.00), sophomore Hitch Young (pole vault, 12-03.00), freshman Marin Simons (high jump, 5-01.00), freshman Phoebe Young (pole vault, 9-04.00), and freshman Taylor Wiescamp (shot put, 32-10.25) will also compete in the 3A state championships in individual events.

The Titans will also send the boys' 4x100m, 4x200m and 4x400m relay teams, as well as the girls' 4×100, 4x200m, 4x400m,and 800 Sprint Medley teams to the state championship.

Grand Valley, under head coach Mark Jansen, will send three individual athletes to the 3A state championship, highlighted by sophomore Jordyn Pittman, who will compete in three events this weekend.

Pittman qualified for the state championship in the 100m dash (12.77 seconds), 200m dash (26.46 seconds) and the 400m dash (58.34 seconds).

Junior Shaya Chenoweth will also head to JeffCo Stadium for the Cardinals, where she'll compete in the 100m dash (12.87 seconds), and the long jump (17-05.00). Senior Laytham Magana will compete in the high jump for Cardinals after qualifying with a height of 6-0.00.

The Cardinals will also send girls' 4x100m relay team and 800 Sprint Medley team to the 3A state championships this weekend.