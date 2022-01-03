Local preps schedule for the week of Jan. 3
TUESDAY, JAN. 4
Basketball
Coal Ridge @ Grand Junction (girls 5:30 p.m.; boys 7 p.m.)
THURSDAY, JAN. 6
Basketball
Coal Ridge vs. Steamboat Springs (girls 5:30 p.m.; boys 7 p.m.)
Glenwood Springs vs. Fruita Monument (girls 5:30 p.m.; boys 7 p.m.)
Grand Valley vs. Eagle Valley (girls 5:30 p.m.; boys 7 p.m.)
Wrestling
Grand Valley @ Eagle Valley triangular, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY, JAN. 7
Hockey
Glenwood Springs @ Summit, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, JAN. 8
Basketball
Coal Ridge vs. North Fork (girls only 2:30 p.m.)
Grand Valley @ Battle Mountain (girls only 4 p.m.)
Hockey
Glenwood Springs @ Woodland Park, time TBA
Girls swimming
Glenwood Springs @ multi-team meet, Montrose Recreation Center, 9:15 a.m.
Wrestling
Glenwood Springs @ Eagle Valley, 9 a.m.
Coal Ridge @ Cowboy Invitational, Gunnison
Grand Valley @ Eagle Valley
