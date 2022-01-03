 Local preps schedule for the week of Jan. 3 | PostIndependent.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Local preps schedule for the week of Jan. 3

Sports Sports |

Staff Report
  

This week’s area preps schedule

TUESDAY, JAN. 4

Basketball

Coal Ridge @ Grand Junction (girls 5:30 p.m.; boys 7 p.m.)

THURSDAY, JAN. 6

Basketball

Coal Ridge vs. Steamboat Springs (girls 5:30 p.m.; boys 7 p.m.)

Glenwood Springs vs. Fruita Monument (girls 5:30 p.m.; boys 7 p.m.)

Grand Valley vs. Eagle Valley (girls 5:30 p.m.; boys 7 p.m.)

Wrestling

Grand Valley @ Eagle Valley triangular, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY, JAN. 7

Hockey

Glenwood Springs @ Summit, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, JAN. 8

Basketball

Coal Ridge vs. North Fork (girls only 2:30 p.m.)

Grand Valley @ Battle Mountain (girls only 4 p.m.)

Hockey

Glenwood Springs @ Woodland Park, time TBA

Girls swimming

Glenwood Springs @ multi-team meet, Montrose Recreation Center, 9:15 a.m.

Wrestling

Glenwood Springs @ Eagle Valley, 9 a.m.

Coal Ridge @ Cowboy Invitational, Gunnison

Grand Valley @ Eagle Valley

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Local
See more