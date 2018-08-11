Local runners compete in Pyro’s “Push It Up” Trail Run

The fourth annual Pyro's Push it Up Trail Run took place on Saturday morning at an elevation of 9,100 feet on jeep roads and single track trails on the Flat Tops wilderness area north of New Castle.

Despite the high elevation, warm temperatures greeted the 82 mountain runners that took part in three different races, ranging in distances from a 3.5 kilometer family fun run, to the more competitive 7.7k (5 miles) and 13k (8 miles) choices.

The longest and toughest venture of the day saw New Castle's Phil Dunn claim victory in the 8-miler with a time of 1 hour, 10 minutes, 50 seconds. A scant six seconds behind Dunn was CJ Alberts, who completed the hilly but scenic adventure in 1:10:56. Ryan Smythe was third overall with a time of 1:15:14.

Angela Dunn of New Castle, who has won several of the Colorado River Valley Charity Race Series events this summer, placed at the top of the chart for the ladies in the 8-miler. Dunn's time of 1:20:49, bested Jessica Montano (1:32:17) and Caryn Hettler (1:32:22).

The 5-mile version of Pyro's Run saw Coal Ridge High School sophomore Karsen DuBois claim race laurels by posting a time of 41 minutes, 3 seconds. Close on the heels of DuBois was Matthew Kimmel at 41:05. Third overall was Eli Snead at 41:36.

Tiffany Hartnet was strong on the rolling hills and determined to the finish line as she placed atop the women's podium with a 47:41 time. Hartnet was fifth overall. Alana McNerney was second at 50:52, and Lindsay Dedrickson was third at 50:52 in a photo finish between the two ladies.

The run was a benefit for Captain William "Pyro" DuBois who passed away on December 1, 2014 while defending our country in his F16 in the Middle East. All proceeds from the event go to the Pyro's Wings Scholarship fund which helps to provide financial assistance for the training of future fighter pilots.

Will's mom, Donna DuBois, reflected on her son and his life following the race.

"Will was everywhere here today," said DuBois. "We spread his ashes at Pyro's Point. He loved being up here."

For those who missed Saturday's Pyro's Trail Run, there is another race on Saturday, September 8 in New Castle that will benefit the same scholarship fund. The Mount Medaris 5k Trail Run will start and finish just behind the New Castle post office in conjunction with Burning Mountain Days. Race time is 7:30am with an entry fee of $25.

Top Ten Overall 8-mile. * Female: 1. Phil Dunn, 1 hour, 10 minutes, 50 seconds; 2. CJ Alberts, 1:10:56; 3. Ryan Smythe, 1:15:14; 4. Paul Heisig, 1:18:43; 5. Alex Tapia, 1:19:42; 6. Angela Dunn*, 1:20:49; 7. Loco Gagnon, 1:24:33; 8. Thomas Miner, 1:28:55; 9. Randy Newcomb, 1:31:08; 10. Chris Finkenstadt, 1:31;56.

5-mile: 1. Karsen DuBois, 41 minutes, 3 seconds; 2. Matthew Kimmel, 41:05; 3. Eli Snead, 41:36; 4. Johnny Utah, 44:37; 5. Tiffany Hartnet*, 47:41; 6. Charlie Marley, 48:16; 7. Chris Pritchard, 48:49; 8. Scott Kumjian, 48:50; 9. Wyatt Murray, 50:19; 10. Alana McNerney*, 50:52.