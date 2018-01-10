LOCAL SPORTS BRIEFS

HIGH SCHOOL UMPIRES NEEDED

Glenwood Springs High School Baseball Association is searching for umpires for the upcoming spring season following the retirement of a number of veteran umpires in the area.

Meetings for the baseball association will be held at 6:30 Mondays at Glenwood Springs High School until March, and then every other Monday throughout the season, which runs from early March through the end of April.

As of now, the Jan. 15 meeting is up in the air due to a lack of venue, but those interested in umpiring this season can contact Bob Richardson at 970-306-3308, or bobrichardson_2@yahoo.com.

Interested parties must have a love for baseball and basic knowledge of the game. Applicants must pass a background check and pass the certification training that is provided.

HEATHEN CHALLENGE

Sunlight Mountain Resort will host the 11th running of the Heathen Challenge, Saturday, Jan. 13. More than 100 competitors from around the world are expected to compete in what has grown to become one of Colorado's largest ski mountaineering races.

The race, organized by Cripple Creek Backcountry of Carbondale, is part of the Colorado Ski Mountaineering Cup series that was first held at Sunlight in 2007. Last season, Sunlight hosted the United States National Ski Mountaineering Team Individual World Team Qualifier Race that drew more than 200 competitors each vying for a spot on the national team.

Organizers say interest in ski mountaineer racing is on a path of steady growth and they anticipate even more competitors in this year's event. The race features a pro and recreational division. The pro course features three mountain ascents and descents totaling more than 4,500 vertical feet. The recreation division course covers include one ascent and descent totaling about 2,500 vertical feet.

Registration opens at 7 a.m. in the Sunlight lodge and the race starts at 8:30 a.m.

RIFLE COACHING VACANCY

Following the resignation of volleyball coach Kirsten Noska, the Rifle Bears' volleyball program has an opening for a head coach.

Noska resigned just before Christmas break, according to Rifle Athletic Director Troy Phillips.

Those interested in applying for the opening should send a resume and letter of interest to tphillips@garfieldre2.net and apply online at http://www.garfieldre2.org.