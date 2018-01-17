LOCAL SPORTS BRIEFS

GLENWOOD BMX-ER WINS NATIONAL EVENT

This past weekend a small contingent of Crown Mountain riders traveled to the South Point Casino in Las Vegas to compete in the Silver Dollar BMX National event.

The three-day BMX event had more than a thousand competitors from around the country battling for spots on the podium.

Brody McDermott of Glenwood Springs had a big win on Saturday at the Silver Dollar BMX National in the age-7 intermediate class. McDermott competed against 40 boys from around the country and won the event by progressing through all the rounds of racing and winning the main event with some very exciting bike racing.

Congratulations to McDermott on a job well done!

CARBONDALE SKIER PLACES 2ND AT JUNIOR NATIONAL QUALIFIER

Kate Oldham of Carbondale, a student at CRMS, competed with the Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club at a Junior National qualifier in Crested Butte this past weekend.

The two-day event consisted of a classic sprint and a mass start 5K skate race. Kate won the qualifying round for the sprint for her age group and ended in second overall for the day. In the 5K skate race, Kate fought hard for a fourth-place finish. These results are especially outstanding as it sets her up nicely in the league rankings to qualify for Junior Nationals, which takes place in Soldier Hollow this March.

CRMS CLIMBERS CONTINUE STRONG SEASON

Sonja Kainuleinen and Sarah Teague (Carbondale) of CRMS took the top two spots for girls at a Western Slope League climbing event at Montrose this past weekend.

Kennedy Voorhis of Montrose took third followed by Alice Amdur (Carbondale) and Nicole Peirson (Carbondale) of CRMS. Overall, the CRMS girls took first place, followed by Montrose, Ridgway, Delta, and Gunnison.

Jose Ascencio of Vail Christian School took home the boys win. He narrowly edged out Fynn Blake (Carbondale) of CRMS in second, Wiley Holbrooke of Telluride in third, Gio Russo of Montrose in fourth, and Toby Meyer (Carbondale) of CRMS in fifth.

The top 3 for the Oysters was rounded out by Wyatt Smetzer (Carbondale) in eighth, giving the boys their fifth team win of the season.

The CRMS boys also took first, followed by Montrose, Gunnison, Ridgway, Silverton, and Coal Ridge.

HIGH SCHOOL UMPIRES NEEDED

Glenwood Springs High School Baseball Association is searching for umpires for the upcoming spring season following the retirement of a number of veteran umpires in the area.

Meetings for the baseball association will be held at 6:30 Mondays at Glenwood Springs High School until March, and then every other Monday throughout the season, which runs from early March through the end of April.

Those interested in umpiring this season can contact Bob Richardson at 970-306-3308, or bobrichardson_2@yahoo.com.

Interested parties must have a love for baseball and basic knowledge of the game. Applicants must pass a background check and pass the certification training that is provided.

RIFLE COACHING VACANCIES

The Rifle Bears volleyball program has an opening for a head coach and an assistant volleyball, as well as a C-team baseball coach.

Those interested in applying for the openings should send a resume and letter of interest to tphillips@garfieldre2.net and apply online at http://www.garfieldre2.org.