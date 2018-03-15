LOCAL SPORTS BRIEFS

REGISTRATION FOR ROARING FORK WOMEN'S TRI TEAM OPENS MARCH 20

Registration for the 19th annual Roaring Fork Women's Triathlon Team opens Tuesday, March 20, at http://www.roaringforktriteam.com.

Led by Coaches Sharma Phillips and Carla Westerman, the training program promotes fun, fitness and philanthropy in a cooperative environment by learning the basics of swim, bike, run/walking to complete a sprint triathlon.

Participants meet twice weekly beginning in May for 14 weeks and culminate the summer on July 29 with a field trip to Longmont to complete the Outdoor Diva Triathlon.

If it's time for your inner athlete to shine, join us this year. Registration is limited and fills quickly.

For more info go to http://www.roaringforktriteam.com or contact RFWTTcoaches@gmail.com, or call Carla Westerman at 970-379-4924.

GSHS TRACK & FIELD SPAGHETTI DINNER

The Glenwood Springs High School Track & Field team invites the public to the 22nd annual Spaghetti Dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 22, at Glenwood Springs Middle School, 120 Soccer Field Road. Come fill up on salad, pasta and breadsticks provided by Pizza Hut in Glenwood Springs.

Prizes will be available throughout the evening and many of the 2018 silent auction items will be available for a "buy it now" price.

The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children under 10, and an unlimited family rate of $30. For more information, contact Coach Risner at 384-5517 or brisner@rfschools.com.

SEQUOIA GLEN 5K

The 19th annual Kenny Cline Memorial Sequoia Glen 5K Run/Walk will be held in West Glenwood at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 17.

The race takes runners on a scenic, uphill journey above the Glenwood Fish Hatchery on paved and dirt roads, before descending via the same route to the finish line on Donegan Road.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. on race day. The entry fee is $15, with all proceeds going to help local animal shelters. Sequoia Glen is the first of six races in the 2018 Colorado River Valley Charity Race Series.

Contact 945-0979 for more race info.

JACK DAGGER TO PERFORM AT PRO-TKD

World-Champion knife thrower and entertainer Jack Dagger will host an exclusive knife-throwing seminar, at 6 p.m. Friday, April 6, at the Pro-TKD Martial Arts Center, located in the City Market Plaza in Carbondale.

The cost of the seminar is $58, but for $80 a throwing knife will be included.

Call 970-963-2685 for more information and to sign up.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS GOLF COURSE OPEN

The Glenwood Springs Golf Club is open for the season. Golfers may make tee times online http://www.glenwoodspringsgolf.com, or by calling the clubhouse at 970-945-7086.