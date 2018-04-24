Local Sports Briefs

GSMS PRESENTS THE HARLEM WIZARDS

Staff from several Glenwood schools will play in a fundraiser basketball game against the Harlem Wizards on Thursday, May 3, at 7 p.m.

The game will be played at Glenwood Springs High School, but will serve as a fundraiser for the middle school.

Courtside seats will cost $30, while reserved tickets will cost $20. Advanced general admission tickets will cost $10 prior to the day of the game, while tickets at the door will cost $15. Doors open at 5:45 p.m.

Local players will include boy's basketball head coach Cory Hitchcock, girl's basketball coach Rhonda Moser, track and field head coach Blake Risner, and many more.

For more information, contact GSMS assistant principal Sandy DeCrow, at 970-384-5502, or visit http://gsms.rfsd.k12.co.us/.

NEW CASTLE FISHING DERBY

The Fishing Derby, sponsored by the Castle Valley Home Owners Association, in conjunction with the Colorado Parks & Wildlife, will be held from noon to 4 p.m. for children ages 3-15, on Saturday, May 5.

The Derby for ages 3-15 will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A limited number of fishing rods will be available for those don't have their own, and awards will be given for each age group.

Castle Valley HOA will be providing free hot dogs and beverages. Preregistration must be done by noon on Friday, May 4, and can be done online at newcastlerec.com, by phone at 970-984-3352, or the New Castle Community Center, 423 W. Main Street.

BEGINNER ADULT FLY FISHING CLINIC

Roaring Fork Conservancy and Roaring Fork Valley Fly Fishing Club are teaming up to provide a Beginner Adult Fly Fishing Clinic at 9 a.m, Saturday, May 12, at Coryell Ranch in Carbondale.

In this beginner adult course, attendees will learn the basics of equipment, stream biology, aquatic insects, choice of flies for the stream and casting, and will spend time fishing in the afternoon; all while surrounded by the beauty of the Roaring Fork River and nearby ponds at Coryell Ranch.

Breakfast refreshments, lunch and necessary gear will be provided. Registration is required. Sign up at http://www.roaringfork.org/events/beginner-adult-fly-fishing-clinic-may-12/.

For information call Roaring Fork Conservancy at (970) 927-1290.