Local Sports Briefs

HOLE IN ONES

Dan Fritz recorded his ninth hole-in-one on Saturday, June 2, at Lakota Canyon Ranch & Golf Club. He was playing the gold tees and used a 6-iron. The ace was witnessed by Greg Gortsema and Linda Fritz.

Cole Plymale of Snowmass Village record a hole-in-one Tuesday, June 4, at The Ranch at Roaring Fork. Plymale recorded the ace on the 89-yard hole No. 7, using a 56-degree wedge. The ace was witnessed by Zack Wang, JR Wang, and Chaz Johnson.

GLENWOOD YOUTH BASKETBALL CAMP

The Glenwood Springs Demons basketball program will host its annual youth basketball skills development camp June 11-13 at Glenwood Springs High School for boys and girls in grades 3-5 and 6-8.

Last year, the camp saw more than 70 kids turn out to grow their game. Each camper receives a basketball and a T-shirt, and the cost per session is $120. Grades 3-5 will run from 9 a.m. to noon, while 6-8 will run from 12:30-3:30 p.m. The camp will kick back $25 towards the high school program.

Recommended Stories For You

To register go to: http://www.roughridersbasketball.com and click on 2018 Basketball Camps and then Glenwood Springs Skills Camp. For information, contact GSHS boys basketball head coach Cory Hitchcock at chitchcock@rfschools.com.

LIONS CLUB FIREKRACKER 4K RUN

Join us on the banks of the Colorado and Roaring Fork Rivers in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, voted the "Most Fun Town in America" for the 5th Annual Lions Club FireKracker 4K. This family-friendly event features caps for the first 150 registrants as well as prizes and snacks at the finish. Look for the band shell in Two Rivers Part for race day registration and start line.

Packet pickup begins at 7:00 a.m., and registration for walk-ins closes at 8:00 a.m. The race begins 8:30 a.m. Parking is available at the west entrance to Two Rivers Park, and there will be post-race refreshments. The first 150 participants will receive hats as well.

Pre-registration is $25 for participants 18 years or older, and $15 for youth 17 years and under. For families of four, the cost is $45.

Registration on race day is $30 for participants 18 years or older, and $20 for youth 17 years and under. The cost for families of four on race day is $50.

TENNIS LESSONS

Adult and Junior tennis is set to begin the week of June 11, with group lessons open to anyone aged 5 through 85.

The final session is set to begin July 6th.

Due to the belated school calendar tennis director Sue Geist is able to accommodate extra classes for those unable to attend the first week.

Junior lessons are scheduled mornings on Mondays and Wednesdays with grouping based upon ages of participants.

Adult classes for beginners or working players are also scheduled early mornings Mondays and Wednesdays, as well as afternoons Tuesdays and Thursdays. Most other levels are scheduled primarily on Tuesdays and Thursdays in either the morning or late afternoon. A complete schedule and sign-ups can be found on the Glenwood Springs Recreation Department's website.

More information, or to register for the classes, please contact Sue Geist at the recreation center at 970-948-7084.

ELKS LODGE SOCCER SHOOT

The Glenwood Springs Elks Lodge #2286 is holding their Annual Soccer Shoot, June 9th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Gates Soccer Park at the CMC Spring Valley Campus. Registration for the Soccer Shoot will take place on the day of the event. Participants from Glenwood to Carbondale, as well as New Castle to Eagle, are encouraged to register. Participants must provide a birth certificate at registration to determine age category. Registration begins at 9 a.m., and the competition begins at 10 a.m. Boys and girls will compete in the following categories: 7 and Under(U8); 8 and 9(U10); 10 and 11(U12); 12 and 13(U14); and 14 and 15(U16).

The contest is open to boys and girls who shoot separately.

You don't have to be a skilled soccer player to give it a shot! You might be surprised how far you can go! Soccer is a Kick!!

This year we are joining forces with the 10th Annual Emily Johnson 3v3 Soccer Tournament.

For more information please contact Kathy Yost 970-274-2502 or email youth@gwselks.com