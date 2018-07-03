Local Sports Briefs

HOGBACK HUSTLE 5K RUN/WALK

The New Castle Recreation Department is accepting registration for the Hogback Hustle 5K Run/Walk to be hosted by the New Castle Lions Club on Saturday, July 14, beginning at 8 a.m. in the New Castle City Market parking lot.

The Hogback Hustle is the fifth of six races in the Colorado River Valley Charity Race Series and begins in the City Market parking lot and winds through Castle Valley and finishes at Burning Mountain Park in downtown New Castle.

The Hogback Hustle individual registration fee is $25 until July 11, $30 after, or a Family Registration fee is $40. Finally, participants can register Saturday morning from 7-7:45 a.m. at the check-in table located in the New Castle City Market parking lot.

Registration can be done online at http://www.newcastlerec.com, or for more information, contact New Castle Recreation at (970) 984-3352.

RAM CAMP

The Roaring Fork Rams basketball program is hosting the Ram Camp, on July 14 at Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale.

The camp is an individual camp focused on fundamentals, with camp directors Larry Williams and Jade Bath.

The camp is open to boys and girls from second grade to eighth grade. Grades 2-3 will run from 9-11 a.m., grades 4-6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and grades 7-8 from 3-5 p.m.

Cost of the camp is $20, and includes a free T-shirt. For more information, contact Williams at 970-355-4554.

NEW CASTLE RECREATION OFFERING SUMMER JUNIOR GOLF CLINICS

Learn the fundamentals of golf with Lakota Ranch and golf professionals Sean Riley and company.

Group instruction will include grip, stance, posture, correct swing techniques, opportunities for a competitive round, and much more.

Classes will be co-ed. Register online at Newcastlerec.com or call 970-984-3352.

The cost is $180 per child, $25 per session. Lessons are on Wednesdays, and run from June 27 through Aug. 8 (no session July 4).

Lessons start at 9 a.m. and run to 10:30 a.m. for 10 years and younger, and from 10:30 a.m. to noon for 11 years and older.

STORM KING BEST BALL

The Glenwood Springs Golf Course is now accepting entries of the 2018 Storm King two-lady best ball tournament, held on July 14.

Cost for a two-lady team is $110, and the deadline for entries is July 12. Those that enter must have a current GHIN number and handicap. Call 970-945-7086 for more information.

LIONS CLUB FIREKRACKER 4K RUN

Join us on the banks of the Colorado and Roaring Fork rivers in Glenwood Springs, voted the "Most Fun Town in America" for the fifth annual Lions Club FireKracker 4K. This family-friendly event features caps for the first 150 registrants as well as prizes and snacks at the finish. Look for the band shell in Two Rivers Part for race day registration and start line.

Packet pickup begins at 7 a.m., and registration for walk-ins closes at 8 a.m. The race begins 8:30 a.m.

Parking is available at the west entrance to Two Rivers Park, and there will be post-race refreshments. The first 150 participants will receive hats as well.

Preregistration is $25 for participants 18 years or older, and $15 for youth 17 years and under. For families of four, the cost is $45.

Registration on race day is $30 for participants 18 years or older, and $20 for youth 17 years and under.

The cost for families of four on race day is $50.

GLENWOOD OPEN

The Glenwood Springs Golf Course is now accepting entries for the 2018 Glenwood Open, which will take place July 7-8 on the hill.

The open is a Men's Amateur Medal Tournament, and costs $80 to enter for the two-day tournament. Those that enter must have a current GHIN number and handicap, and the field is limited to the first 120 entries.

Call 970-945-7086 for more information.