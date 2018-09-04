Local U19 and U17 soccer teams win Colorado Youth Soccer championships

Competing in Denver over Labor Day weekend in the U.S. Youth Soccer National Championship Series, the Glenwood Springs Girls U19 Red team and the Glenwood Springs Girls U17 Blue team won their respective division championships, often playing short-handed throughout the tournament.

For the girls U19 team, Glenwood finished second overall in the tournament standings behind Real Colorado Red with 21 points, before taking down Real Colorado 2-0 in the championship game Monday afternoon.

Prior to reaching the championship, the U19 girls — led by head coach Evan Segal — picked up a 2-1 win Saturday morning against Real Colorado Red, before drawing 0-0 with United SC on Sunday. In the second Sunday game, Glenwood dropped its first decision of the tournament, falling 3-2 to Colorado Hawks Boom. As a team, the Glenwood U19 team didn't have a single sub throughout the tournament, playing with 11 players total, before playing one game with just 10.

Reaching the championship game, Glenwood rolled to the 2-0 win, playing the second half with just 10 players. Following the championship win, the Glenwood U19 red team moved up 19 spots in the Colorado state rankings, coming in at No. 26 overall in the state.

In U17 competition, the Glenwood Springs U17 Blue team finished second in the tournament standings after round-robin action with 24 points, finishing behind Real Colorado White with 31 points.

In tournament action, Glenwood Blue — led by head coach Brad Jordan — picked up an 8-0 win in the first game of the tournament against CASA FC Superstars, before defeating Denver Kickers White 10-0 Saturday afternoon, scoring 18 goals in the tournament's first two games.

Taking on Real Colorado White in the third and final round-robin game, Glenwood Blue dropped a tough 3-2 decision, but found themselves matched up with Real Colorado White once again in the tournament championship.

In the rematch with the championship on the line, Glenwood rolled to a 4-0 win, giving Glenwood area soccer two major tournament championships over Labor Day weekend.

Despite winning the tournament championship, the U17 team fell eight spots from 21 to 29 in the Colorado state rankings for U17 soccer.