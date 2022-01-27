Midweek preps roundup: Roaring Fork boys basketball tops Grand Valley; Lady Cardinals continue roll; Demons hockey wins

A key mid-season 3A Western Slope Slope League matchup went down in Parachute Tuesday night, where the Rams of Roaring Fork took on host Grand Valley High School.

The Lady Cardinals continued their dominance this season, defeating the Carbondale team 51-25, while the Roaring Fork boys held on for the 61-55 win.

Grand Valley’s girls (11-3 overall, 3-0 league) got off to a quick 15-3 start and built an insurmountable 35-7 lead by halftime over the Rams (3-10, 0-2) en route to the win.

Cardinals sophomore Jaycee Pittman led all scorers on the night with 20 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, according to stats posted to Maxpreps Colorado.

Senior Bailey Radel added 15 points, all from behind the 3-point arc, and junior Abbey Parker scored 11.

Pittman, fellow sophomore Aryaa Tanner and Radel controlled the boards with six, seven and five rebounds respectively.

Quarter-by-quarter scoring for the boys game was not available.

Roaring Fork was paced by junior River Byrne and sophomore Noel Richardson, who had 16 points each. Senior TJ Metheny had a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds on the night.

The Rams improved to 4-8 overall and 1-1 in the 3A WSL ahead of a league stand against Gunnison on Saturday in Carbondale. Game times are 1 p.m. for the girls and 3 p.m. for the boys.

Next up for Grand Valley is a boys-only game Saturday afternoon at league-leading Aspen (11-0, 2-0). The girls and boys both square off at home Tuesday night against Moffat County.

In other Tuesday night high school basketball action, the Rifle boys and girls were both winners over visiting Basalt in a non-league matchup.

Game tallies were Bears 65-58 for the boys and Bears 49-29 for the girls.

Rifle (5-6 and 1-3 in the 4A WSL for the boys, 7-5 and 1-3 for the girls) traveled to play Palisade Thursday night and are at Battle Mountain on Saturday afternoon. Look for game reports over the weekend.

Glenwood hockey scores a win

The Glenwood Springs High boys hockey team finally got on the winning side of the puck in a 4-1 home win against Steamboat Springs on Tuesday night.

The Sailors found the net first in the opening period to take a 1-0 advantage, but it was all Demons after that with two goals each in the second and third periods.

Senior Ross Barlow and junior Kaleb Holm had two goals each in the win. Assists came from senior Aiden Senn and one from Barlow on a Holm goal.

Junior goalie Hunter Oger had 31 saves in the net, according to Maxpreps stats.

Glenwood Springs (3-8 overall, 1-5 in the 4A Mountain League), hosts Air Academy at 3:30 p.m. Friday in a non-conference match, and is home again at 4 p.m. Saturday for a league game against Aspen. Games are played at the Glenwood Springs Community Center ice rink.

Weekend preps schedule

FRIDAY, JAN. 28 Basketball Coal Ridge @ Basalt (girls 5:30 p.m., boys 7 p.m.) Hockey Glenwood Springs vs. Air Academy, 3:30 p.m. Glenwood Community Center rink SATURDAY, JAN. 29 Basketball Roaring Fork vs. Gunnison (girls 1 p.m., boys 3 p.m.) Grand Valley @ Aspen (boys only, 2 p.m.) Coal Ridge vs. Crested Butte (boys only 2:30 p.m.) Rifle @ Battle Mountain (girls 12:30 p.m., boys 2 p.m.) Girls swimming Glenwood Springs hosts multiple teams, 10:30 a.m. Glenwood Community Center pool Hockey Glenwood vs. Aspen, 4 p.m. Glenwood Community Center rink Wrestling Grand Valley vs. TBA, 8 a.m.

