New Castle and Rifle hosting three upcoming trail races

As the heat of the summer gives way to cooler mornings, summer trail race opportunities are slowly coming to an end.

According to the Facebook pages promoting the events, both New Castle and Rifle are putting on races Saturday, Aug. 7, for those who desire to scratch their weekend-warrior itch.

The New Castle Dirty Dozen is part of the Rides & Reggae Festival taking place on Saturday at VIX Ranch Park in New Castle. The 10K trail running race and 20 mile mountain bike race kicks off the festival with the footrace starting at 7 a.m. and the bike race starting at 9 a.m.

New Castle Rides and Reggae Festival

Provided

The 10K trail running race will feature over 1,100 feet of climbing and will explore the trail systems that are behind the town of New Castle.

The 20 mile mountain biking race will explore some of the same trails but will proceed farther up the Highlands and Colorow Trail networks and climb over 3,800 feet. Both races will start and finish at VIX Ranch Park.

There is a sizable prize purse for the top three finishers of each gender for the two races. First place will be awarded $350, second will be given $150, and third will get an assortment of “swag” prizes.

After the race, participants are encouraged to go cash in their post race beer tab that comes with the $25 entry fee, as well as lounge out and listen to the reggae music from local and national talent that will be playing from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. There will also be food trucks on site at VIX Ranch Park as well as vendors selling beer, wine and cocktails.

The Cheatin’ Woodchuck Chase 2021 logo

Provided

The Cheatin’ Woodchuck Chase in Rifle will feature a 5-mile run or a 2.3 mile fun run/walk. Both will take place at Rifle Mountain Park where runners will be in the shade of the canyon for the majority of the race. Participants or spectators are asked to park at the Rifle Fish Hatchery where they can check in starting at 8 a.m. The race will start promptly at 9 a.m.

Ribbons are to be awarded to the top three finishers in all age group categories and overall prizes will be given to the top finishers of the 5-mile run. Refreshments of juice and muffins will be present at the finish line of the race.

With a registration fee of $30, all participants will receive a T-shirt with this year’s Cheatin’ Woodchuck Chase drawing on the front.

Pryro’s “Push it Up” Trail Run and Walk

Provided

New Castle will also serve as the hosts of the seventh annual Pyro’s “Push it Up” Trail Run and Walk on Aug. 14. The race offers three different race distances that increase in difficulty the longer the race. There will be a 3.5 kilometer beginner race, 7.7 kilometer challenging race, and a 13 kilometer steep, rugged race.

The Pyro Trail Run is run every year in remembrance of U.S. Air Force Capt. William “Pyro” DuBois, who died while serving in the Middle East in 2014. DuBois was a local of the Roaring Fork Valley, graduating from Rifle High School. All the proceeds of the race will go to the Pyro’s Wings Scholarship Fund, which helps future pilots and families of other fallen heroes.

The race will start and finish from the West Elk Trailhead about 16 miles outside of New Castle. The races will start at 8:30 a.m., and there will be a barbecue celebration for all participants and spectators after the race.