New Castle’s Jones, Glenwood’s Barth and Harden finish in top three at first-ever Sunlight Half Marathon
July 21, 2018
For the first time in its history, Sunlight Mountain Resort held a 13.1 mile half marathon Saturday morning, featuring both double- and single-track trail ascendants. The half marathon climbed Sunlight's 9,875-foot summit overlooking Mt. Sopris. Starting at Sunlight's base area, the race featured a European start with racers climbing about 500 vertical feet and then looping back through the base area, before descending into the Babbish Gulch backcountry trail system.
More than 30 runners competed in the first-ever half marathon at Sunlight, with runners coming in from all over the country.
New Castle's Ben Jones won the first-ever half marathon with a time of 1:47.25, outrunning a pair of Glenwood Springs Demons cross country runners in Henry Barth (second, 1:54.54) and Gavin Harden (third, 1:56.45). Brian Passenti of Glenwood Springs (fourth, 2:03.03) and Nick Corbin of Fort Defiance, Virginia (fifth, 2:08.13) rounded out the top five finishers at the Sunlight Half Marathon.
Trending In: Sports
Trending Sitewide
- Two teens dead after single-car accident near Redstone, 14-year-old airlifted to Denver
- Health, safety, staffing concerns stack up for Glenwood Springs nursing home
- Former Glenwood Springs ‘nurse’ arrested as imposter
- Traffic stop sends Rifle police officers to hospital
- Lake Christine Fire grows to 8,315 acres; community meeting set for Friday night