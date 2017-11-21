NFL Overreactions: The Eagles are Super Bowl bound

Hey Eagles fans: Book that trip to Minnesota in February.

Carson Wentz is taking Philadelphia to the Super Bowl. The Eagles (9-1) have the best record in the NFL, an excellent offense, an outstanding defense and superb special teams.

The Eagles dismantled the Cowboys 37-9 Sunday night to take a four-game lead in the NFC East. Now, they're focused on securing the No. 1 seed.

There's no stopping Philly this season.

Don't tell that to Saints fans. Or Vikings fans. Or even Rams fans.

New Orleans has an excellent running game behind Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara. The Saints (8-2) finally have a strong defense, too, to go along with Drew Brees.

Brees has more playoff wins in Philadelphia than the Eagles over the past decade. He led New Orleans to a win in Philly in a wild-card playoff game in 2014.

The Eagles are the best team in the NFC right now. But they'll have to get past the Saints and contend with the Vikings (8-2) and Rams (7-3).

Here are more overreactions following Week 11:

OVERREACTION: Ten losses down, six to go for the Browns (0-10).

REALISTIC REACTION: There are winnable games on their schedule. Then again, nothing is winnable for a team that's lost 25 of 26.

OVERREACTION: Baltimore's defense is better than the 2000 crew led by Ray Lewis.

REALISTIC REACTION: Their third shutout came against Brett Hundley's Packers, not Aaron Rodgers.

OVERREACTION: Case Keenum will start for the Vikings (8-2) the rest of the season.

REALISTIC REACTION: Minnesota is competing for the No. 1 seed in the NFC but coach Mike Zimmer still hasn't completely committed to him. If Keenum falters, Zimmer seems ready to turn to Teddy Bridgewater.

OVERREACTION: Patrick Mahomes can rescue Kansas City's season.

REALISTIC REACTION: Alex Smith helped the Chiefs (6-4) start 5-0, and he's not the only reason they've struggled lately.

OVERREACTION: Forty-year-old Tom Brady is better than 30-year-old Tom Brady.

REALISTIC REACTION: Brady threw 50 touchdown passes and led the Patriots to a 16-0 record at age 30. He's the G.O.A.T. and he's having another excellent season, but he was better in 2007.

OVERREACTION: The Raiders are 2017's most disappointing team.

REALISTIC REACTION: They're only one game behind in the AFC wild-card race. Still enough time to turn it around.

OVERREACTION: The Cowboys are going 0-6 without Ezekiel Elliott.

REALISTIC REACTION: Alfred Morris had 91 yards rushing against the Eagles. He's not the reason Dallas lost 37-9. Dak Prescott threw three interceptions and was sacked four times.

OVERREACTION: Andy Reid's decision to let tight end Travis Kelce throw a pass — it was picked — in a tie game with 6:47 left and the ball at Kansas City's 40 in a 12-9 overtime loss to the Giants was the worst call of the weekend.

REALISTIC REACTION: Pete Carroll tried a fake instead of a 35-yard field goal at the end of the first half in Seattle's 34-31 loss to Atlanta on Monday night.

