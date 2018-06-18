Mets finally support deGrom in 12-2 win over Rockies

DENVER — Brandon Nimmo homered twice during a huge night at the plate, including an inside-the-park shot to begin the game, and the New York Mets finally gave Jacob deGrom some run support Monday night in a 12-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

Wilmer Flores and Devin Mesoraco also went deep for New York, which won its third straight. Nimmo had four hits and set a career high with four RBIs — one night after his go-ahead, two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning staved off defeat for the Mets and rallied them to a win at Arizona.

DeGrom (5-2) allowed two runs — one earned — in eight innings to snap a two-game skid and win for the first time in six starts since May 18 against the Diamondbacks.

One day before his 30th birthday, the right-hander struck out seven and lowered his major league-leading ERA to 1.51. The 12 runs New York scored Monday were more than the team managed in his previous eight starts combined.