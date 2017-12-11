NYC marathon winner Shalane Flanagan to try again in Boston
December 11, 2017
BOSTON — Reigning New York City Marathon winner Shalane Flanagan will run in Boston next year in a fourth attempt to win her hometown race.
The four-time Olympian and reigning Chicago Marathon champion will be joined on the men's side by Galen Rupp in a field of elite Americans announced Monday by race sponsor John Hancock. Olympians Desiree Linden, Dathan Ritzenhein, Abdi Abdirahman, Deena Kastor and Molly Huddle also are signed up for the 122nd edition of the world's oldest annual marathon, which is being held April 16.
Last month, Flanagan became the first American woman to win New York since 1977. No U.S. woman has won Boston since 1985. But last April, the Americans had their best finishes since then, grabbing two of the top four women's spots and six of the top ten for men.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Sports
- Glenwood cruises to 25-point win over Canon City
- PREP ROUNDUP: Roaring Fork boys cruise to Weld Central tourney title
- Demons struggle with fouls, turnovers in loss to Moose
- PREP ROUNDUP: Rifle wrestling comes up short against Paonia; Coal Ridge, Roaring Fork boys pick up big wins
- Glenwood sweeps Faith Christian to open Demon Invitational
Trending Sitewide
- Tuesday car accident by Aspen Glen resulted in fatality
- Newspaper changes, fires, development take Glenwood into new millennium
- Crime Briefs: Intoxicated man tries to pull woman into restroom
- Judge denies dismissal of SG Interests libel lawsuit over Thompson Divide online comment
- Castillo pleads guilty to accessory to murder, sentenced to 16 years