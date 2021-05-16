On the fly: Here we go again

A few guides taking a shore break on a Roaring Fork float recently.



The gang is finally getting back together again. Guides who work elsewhere in the country (and the world) are making the annual trek back to the Roaring Fork Valley over the coming months in anticipation of yet another bustling guiding season. Some go to the Pacific Northwest in search of steelhead and a slower pace Others head to Argentina, living a veritable “never-winter” lifestyle, fishing hoppers on 2x while we Valley residents are shivering on the Fryingpan flats. The great lakes and all of their tributaries and drainages beckon quite a few itinerant anglers, especially in fall after things slow down around here.

Salty destinations offer wintertime employment opportunities too, many Valley guides switch up their game to tarpon, bonefish, redfish and permit when the flakes are flying here. There are a few trout guides here in the Valley that are also Captains of their own flats skiffs in Florida and Louisiana through the winter. There are only a select few fortunate to work here all twelve months of the year, due to a well-cultivated client roster. If you are willing to get in some serious windshield time and aren’t afraid to truck camp months on end, there is always somewhere to fish and loyal clients and friends waiting to join you.

A fishing guide worth their salt is resourceful, motivated, and truly loves his or her sport, doing what they can wherever they can to keep fishing and teaching. Helping someone hook and land a fish never gets old for them, whether it is a brook trout from a vodka-clear spring creek or a 75 pound tarpon in 30 mph gusts off the front of a skiff. If you truly love it, it never gets old. I can’t wait for the gang to get back together, I’m sure there will be some terrific stories from their off season exploits.

