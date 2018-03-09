 Opening the lacrosse season | PostIndependent.com

Opening the lacrosse season

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Glenwood Springs Demon JD Glenn scoopes the ball up while Lander McNamee hold off the defense of the Montrose Indians during Friday night's game at Glenwood Springs High School.

The Glenwood Springs Demons lacrosse team opened the 2018 season with an impressive win. The Demons beat the Montrose Indians 7-5 in a home game Friday night.