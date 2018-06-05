On the Fly column: The 30-inch rainbow trout

Rumors of a recently spotted 30-inch rainbow inspired us to head up the Fryingpan last week. I was sitting on Scott's porch up at my Granddad Wally's ranch, both of us enjoying the spring air fragrant with the scent of fresh lilac. The night was slowly starting to overtake the day when the gravel crunched under Justin's tires as he entered the driveway.

Our slow-driving chauffeur (I'm a Dallenbach, I like to go fast) took us up the Pan, with Mother Nature in full chlorophyll bloom as we admired the abundant and vibrant greens. A short collection of left and right moves of the wheel and we arrived at the pull off. Walking to the water our hopes were high with anticipation of wetting the first line of the afternoon. There was no sign of the supposed big fish.

The guys were determined to fish a large streamer that afternoon, and I had never fished in that fashion before. We saw plenty of other worthy fish to cast at, and just as my teachers instructed, I let the streamer glide deeply through the water. As the stripping and twitching of the fly commenced, a football of a rainbow emerged from her hiding spot, stalking my fly. Sizing my offering up, the rainbow chased it across the river, almost to my feet. She couldn't resist and inhaled the fly with reckless abandon. The barbless hook slid in, the line went tight, and a rowdy fight began.

After a few thrilling and heart-stopping minutes, I had a picture with my multi-colored trophy. I let her slip out of my hands and into the cold water to recover and grow. Maybe not 30 inches, but a beauty nonetheless. I think I'm only going to fish streamers all summer long.

This report is provided every week by Taylor Creek Fly Shops in Aspen and Basalt. Taylor Creek can be reached at (970) 927-4374 or taylorcreek.com. This particular one was written by Wyatt Dallenbach, guest contributor and local cowboy.