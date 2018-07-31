On the Fly column: There’s no place like home

Besides hiking, golf, cycling, kayaking and all the other distractions this valley has to offer, fly fishing can be a very relaxing way to spend your day. Even if you've never fished the Roaring Fork Valley, there are a bunch of great places to explore and wild trout to meet out there during the summer months. If you are visiting and don't have any gear, most fly shops from Glenwood Springs to Aspen offer rental gear as well as top-notch guide services to maximize your time on our rivers, streams and lakes.

The possibilities are endless when it comes to where and when to go, as you can choose between intimate small streams, high country lakes and our world-famous gold medal waters. Any shop in the valley would love the opportunity to spread out a map on the counter and show you their favorite haunts, including what to use and how to fish the flies they recommend. Finding great water is easy here, and getting a license for the day or the week is even easier.

If solitude and wild cutthroats or brook trout are your speed, be sure to check out the upper Crystal River, Avalanche Creek or Rocky Fork Creek while here in the valley. If it's all about dry fly hatches and gold medal water, this is the time to be on the Fryingpan with a few green drake and pale morning dun patterns in your vest.

Even if you have never fly fished, I guarantee you can have a blast on our rivers and lakes (with the right advice and/or guide). Bring along some sunscreen, a few flies and take in the gorgeous scenery we love to call home. You won't regret it.

This report is provided every week by Taylor Creek Fly Shops in Aspen and Basalt. Taylor Creek can be reached at (970) 927-4374 or taylorcreek.com.