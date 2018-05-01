Peterson scores five goals as Demons tame Tigers

Shaking off a sluggish start to Tuesday's 4A Western Slope League matchup between the Glenwood Springs Demons and the Summit Tigers at Stubler Memorial Field, the Demons showed why they are the sixth-ranked team in the state in 4A's RPI rankings, blitzing the Tigers for seven second-half goals to roll to a 10-1 win.

Senior Eryn Peterson continued her onslaught on the opposing goal down the stretch of the regular season, pouring in five goals in five different ways on the night, while sophomore Summer McSwain scored one goal and added two assists, and sophomore Zoe Harbour added one goal and one assist, pacing the Glenwood attack.

"I was pleased with the entire group today," Glenwood Head Coach Joe Calabrese said following the win. "There were a lot of girls that came in off the bench today and performed extremely well. For me, that gets me excited, because it's the whole group that can come out and put up good performances. That depth has helped put us where we are."

Peterson pushed her season total to 24 on the year. The senior, who will head to Cal-Riverside next season for soccer, scored with her head, her left and right foot, from distance, and from in close, helping the Demons solve the Tigers' back line on the night.

"Eryn is an all-round, exceptional forward," Calabrese said. "To be able to score that many goals in the different ways that she did, she's just become so much more dynamic as a player up top. It's been a blessing to have her on this team."

Despite rolling to the nine-goal victory, Glenwood started slow after a taxing previous week, in which Glenwood played four games in six days. Summit took advantage of the lethargic start, as senior forward Piper Kunst had an early chance from the right wing, but Glenwood freshman goalkeeper Abby Scruton made a diving stop to her left, pushing the ball wide to keep the Tigers off the board.

Recommended Stories For You

Riding some momentum off of Scruton's big stop, the Demons kicked it up a notch offensively, as sophomore Natalya Taylor beat a Summit defender to a ball just outside the box near the right corner, firing a cross into the box, where freshman Tatum Lilly redirected the shot on goal, but the ball trickled just wide of the left post, allowing Summit to dodge an early bullet of its own.

The good fortunes for the Tigers went away quickly, though, as Glenwood struck at the 26:12 mark of the first half, as McSwain made a great run down the far left wing, cut into the box and fired a left-footed strike to the far right post, beating the Summit goalkeeper to give the Demons a 1-0 lead.

Glenwood's lead evaporated quickly, though, as Summit senior Tanner McCann made a great run down the far right wing, beating two Glenwood defenders with some impressive moves on the ball, before then closing in on Scruton, firing a shot low to the right, knotting the game up at 1-1 at the 23:43 mark of the first half.

"It fell apart there a little bit," Calabrese said. "Just a mental lapse; that's been one of our biggest problems this season. We were kind of going through the motions of last week, which was very difficult for us. That's kind of what happened on that goal. The girls came out slow and lethargic."

After Summit tied the game at 1-1, the Demons closed out the half strong, as Harbour corralled a loose ball from roughly 25 yards out, and fired a shot on net that found nylon at the 21:28 mark, giving the Demons a 2-1 lead. Holding a 2-1 lead at home, the Demons continued to apply pressure, as Lilly made a strong run down the left wing, but her shot rolled wide right, while Peterson came back with a long run down the left wing minutes later, cutting back across the defense, firing a strike just over the crossbar.

Peterson continued to attack, firing home a shot at the 11:16 mark off of a corner from McSwain, giving the Demons a 3-1 lead. McSwain struck a perfect corner kick to Peterson on the near post. The senior forward blasted home the one-timed shot into the upper right corner of the net, sending the Demons into the half with a 3-1 lead.

Coming out of the break, Glenwood caught fire offensively, as McSwain found Peterson in the box again, off of yet another corner, just 10 minutes into the second half, giving Glenwood a 4-1 lead.

Peterson's second goal of the game came just minutes after she headed home a free kick from senior Devan McSwain, but the far official called it offsides.

Holding a 4-1 lead, Glenwood started to fire on all cylinders offensively, as junior Sarah Helm fired a long kick just under the crossbar to make it a 5-1 game at the 25:01 mark, before Peterson scored for the third time on the day, capping off a long run down the right wing by sliding a shot home underneath the diving Summit goalkeeper, pushing Glenwood's lead to 6-1.

Peterson's fourth goal of the game came on a bizarre play.

The senior fired a ball over the top of the Summit defense, looking for junior Malia Baltzer in the Summit box, but the ball took an odd hop, catching the Summit goalkeeper out of position.

The ball rolled into the back of the net, giving Peterson a goal from roughly 45 yards away, making it a 7-1 game.

Goals from junior Sierra McKinney, and senior Mo Reese capped off the 10-1 win for the Demons, setting up a showdown with the Steamboat Springs Sailors Thursday night at Stubler Memorial Field.