Peterson’s OT goal leads Demons past Huskies

It might be time to start calling the Glenwood Springs Demons' girls soccer team the cardiac kids.

For the third straight game to open the season, the Demons fell behind 1-0 before storming back to win the game, pushing their mark to a perfect 3-0 on the season.

Senior forward Eryn Peterson's goal just 1 minute, 10 seconds into overtime gave the Demons a thrilling 3-2 win in the overtime session, marking the second straight game Glenwood needed overtime to win against a 4A Western Slope League opponent.

"They're a resilient group," Glenwood Head Coach Joe Calabrese said following the hard-fought win over the Huskies. "They play really well together, and they fought hard to get that goal back in the first half. We've seen that in the other games this season, too, where they get scored on and then turn right around and go down the field to get that goal back. How they respond to adversity is what matters with this group."

Glenwood controlled the game for much of the first half against the Huskies, maintaining possession in the scoring third for a large portion of the first half, but a mental lapse on defense allowed Battle Mountain junior Audrey Teague to streak in behind the Glenwood back line to a through ball. She beat freshman goalkeeper Abby Scruton with a chip shot into the left corner of the goal at the 24:14 mark of the first half for a 1-0 lead.

Finding themselves in a familiar spot early in the season, the Demons didn't blink as freshman Tatum Lilly headed home a corner kick just over one minute later, notching her first career varsity goal and knotting the game up at 1-1.

Lilly's goal was set up by a terrific run down the right sideline by senior Devan McSwain, drawing the corner kick. The senior then placed a great ball into the box, where the ball bounced off of a Glenwood player, a Battle Mountain player and took a high bounce in the air, where Lilly was able to time the ball perfectly for the header past the Huskies' goalkeeper.

Tied up at 1-1 midway through the first half, the game slowed down from an offensive standpoint as the two teams traded possessions at midfield until Battle Mountain mounted a late chance.

Junior forward Brogan Murray slipped behind the Glenwood back line for a run on goal, but Glenwood snuffed it out as junior defender Julia Mulhall pressured Murray in the box, forcing a soft shot that Scruton easily corralled, negating the threat.

Glenwood then turned right around and mounted a chance of its own, as Peterson slipped behind the Battle Mountain back line, thanks to a great goal kick from Scruton and a well-placed forward header by McSwain that sprung Peterson loose down the right sideline.

The senior forward then cut in on goal, but her shot was just off the outside of the goal, sending the two teams into the half with the score knotted at 1-1.

Making some adjustments at the half, Glenwood came out red-hot to start the second half in the league game against the Huskies, taking a quick 2-1 lead just 29 seconds into the second half. Lilly crossed the ball into the box from the right wing, where Peterson was able to punch it home for Glenwood, stunning the Huskies coming out of the break.

"The girls picked up right where they left off in the first half; that was something special," Calabrese said. "We made a few adjustments in the final third of the field that ended up paying off. That was the best time to get that goal because teams aren't expecting it then. It was less about my message and more about these girls wanting it that bad."

Taking a 2-1 lead, Glenwood had to hold off a few chances for the Huskies, as Battle Mountain pushed to get back into the game. The levy eventually broke for the Demons midway through the second half as Teague pounced on a cross into the box at the 21:24 mark of the second half, heading home the shot to tie the game up at 2-2.

Not fazed once again, Glenwood continued to push for goal-scoring opportunities as Peterson went on another long run but missed wide left after taking some body contact as she was shooting. Peterson and Lilly then teamed up later in the half for another good scoring chance as Lilly had two shots blocked in the box and Peterson had her shot blocked, as well, preserving the 2-2 tie.

Battle Mountain had one last chance before the end of regulation, thanks to a handball near midfield. From about 35 yards away, junior Carolina Loya lined up for the free kick, but the senior pushed the shot just wide left of the goalpost, sending the two teams into overtime tied at 2-2.

With the game getting chippy late, the break helped Glenwood get back to its game as the Demons jumped on the Huskies early in the overtime period. A throw-in by Glenwood sophomore Celia Scruton found Peterson in the box. Peterson then headed the ball to Lilly, who passed the ball out to sophomore Summer McSwain, who then crossed it back to Peterson for the game-winning goal.

"I'm really proud of them," Calabrese said. "They're playing for each other. Going into overtime certainly isn't ideal, but we're going to get things ironed out. We're happy to get the win."

Sitting at 3-0 on the season, Glenwood will have roughly two weeks off due to scheduling, as well as the school's spring break. The Demons will return to action Tuesday, April 3, on the road at Battle Mountain.