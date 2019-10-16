 Photo Essay: Battle of the unbeaten, Rifle Bears take down the Delta Panthers | PostIndependent.com

Photo Essay: Battle of the unbeaten, Rifle Bears take down the Delta Panthers

Sports | October 16, 2019

Kyle Mills

Talon Cordova stares down Delta’s Alex Albila as tries to gain extra yardage in the second quarter Friday. Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram

Rifle prevails over the number two team in Colorado 2A football with a convincing 47-29 victory over the Delta Panthers last Friday at Bear Stadium. The Bears travel to Aspen to take on the 3-3 Skiers

RIfle’s head coach Damon Wells calls in a play to quarterback Holden Stutman as the Bears try to score in the second quarter as they battle Delta. Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram
The Rifle defense swarms Delta’s Ku Moo for a loss in the first quarter of the battle of the top two 2A teams in the state of Colorado. Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram
RIfle’s Kenny Tlaxcala looking for running room after intercepting a Delta pass attempt during Third quarter play. Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram
Rifle’s Levi Warfel spins mid-air into the endzone for the fourth quarter score against Delta. Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram
