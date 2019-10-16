Photo Essay: Battle of the unbeaten, Rifle Bears take down the Delta Panthers
Rifle prevails over the number two team in Colorado 2A football with a convincing 47-29 victory over the Delta Panthers last Friday at Bear Stadium. The Bears travel to Aspen to take on the 3-3 Skiers
Preps
