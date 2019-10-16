Photo Essay: Battle of the unbeaten, Rifle Bears take down the Delta Panthers

Talon Cordova stares down Delta’s Alex Albila as tries to gain extra yardage in the second quarter Friday. Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram



Rifle prevails over the number two team in Colorado 2A football with a convincing 47-29 victory over the Delta Panthers last Friday at Bear Stadium. The Bears travel to Aspen to take on the 3-3 Skiers



RIfle’s head coach Damon Wells calls in a play to quarterback Holden Stutman as the Bears try to score in the second quarter as they battle Delta. Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram

PhotoEssay-rct-101719-1

The Rifle defense swarms Delta’s Ku Moo for a loss in the first quarter of the battle of the top two 2A teams in the state of Colorado. Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram

PhotoEssay-rct-101719-2

RIfle’s Kenny Tlaxcala looking for running room after intercepting a Delta pass attempt during Third quarter play. Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram

PhotoEssay-rct-101719-5