Photo Essay: Its Splitsville for Coal Ridge and Grand Valley on the hardwood

Coal Ridge’s head coach Paul Harvey plans out plays with his players before they take the court against Grand Valley Tuesday in New Castle. (Kyle Mills . Citizen Telegram)



Coal Ridge and Grand Valley battle it out on the hardword, with the the Cardinal girls winning63-54 and the Titan boys comign away with the 57-45 victory.

Grand Valley’s Taygann Schoeppner puts up a shot as Coal Ridge’s Lyanna Nevarez tries to defend during fourth quarter action Tuesday. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)

PhotoEssay-rct-013020-2

Coal Ridge’s Peyton Garrison, left, and Taylor Roberts, right, put the squeeze on Grand Valley’s Jordyn Pittman as they scramble for the loose ball Tuesday in New Castle. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)

PhotoEssay-rct-013020-3

Coal Ridge’s Moises Contreras glides to the basket during the boys game against Grand Valley Tuesday. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)

PhotoEssay-rct-013020-4

Grand Valley players erupt off the bench as they celebrate the Cardinals victory over rival Coal Ridge Tuesday in New Castle. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)

PhotoEssay-rct-013020-5

A large crowd turned out Tuesday night in New Catsle to watch the Coal Ridge Titans battle it out with the Grand Valley Cardinals. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)

PhotoEssay-rct-013020-6

Coal Ridge’s Taylor Wisecamp stands straight up as she defends Grand Valley’s Loghan Teter from gettign to the basket in the third quarter. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)

PhotoEssay-rct-013020-7

Coal Ridge’s Hank DiMarco pulls up for the shot over a trio of Grand Valley defenders in the second quarter Tuesday in New Castle. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)

PhotoEssay-rct-013020-8

Grand Valley and Coal Ridge battle it out on the hardwood Tuesday night in New Castle. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)

PhotoEssay-rct-013020-10