Photo Essay: Rifle rolls in their playoff opener
The Bears open their playoff run with a runaway 48-15 victory over the Englewood Pirates last Saturday at Bears Stadium
Local
Old downtown New Castle schoolhouse getting cleaned up after years of violations
The family of Rosie Ferrin has worked to clean up and make safe again the old schoolhouse in downtown New Castle. Ferrin died this summer and had owned the building that included classrooms turned into apartments for years.