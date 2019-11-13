 Photo Essay: Rifle rolls in their playoff opener | PostIndependent.com

Photo Essay: Rifle rolls in their playoff opener

Sports | November 13, 2019

Rifle’s Levi Warfel plows over Englewood’s Zach Cave with a stiff arm on his way to a 77-yard touchdown during last Saturday’s first round of 2A State Football playoffs. The Bears rolled to a 48-15 victory and will travel to Basalt this Saturday for their second round matchup with the Longhorns. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)

The Bears open their playoff run with a runaway 48-15 victory over the Englewood Pirates last Saturday at Bears Stadium

Hand in hand the Rifle Bears take the field for their first round game against Englewood last Saturday at Bears Stadium. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
Rifle’s Ethan Mackley tries to rip the ball away from Englewood’s Yakes Daughtry during first quarter play last Saturday. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
Rifle’s Carter Pressler snags a pass from Holden Stutsman out of the air beating Englewood defender Reuben Saucedo for a big gain in the second quarter. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
The Rifle High School student section cheers on their Bears during last weekends game at Bears stadium in Rifle. Rifle travels to Basalt for the second round of the 2A Football State playoffs. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
The Bears celebrate their 48-15 victory over Englewood last Saturday in Rifle. Rifle willl travel to Basalt to take on the Longhorns this Saturday with kickoff set for 1 p.m. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
