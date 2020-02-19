Photo Essay: The Grand Valley Cardinals split with the Cedaredge Bruins | PostIndependent.com

Photo Essay: The Grand Valley Cardinals split with the Cedaredge Bruins

With the season winding down the girls fall to rival Cedaredge 51-36, while the boys run away from the Bruins 71-52 last Saturday in Western Slope League action

Sports | February 19, 2020

Grand Valley's Alex Cornejo and Cedaredge's Owen Craig battle for a rebound during first quarter action last Saturday in Parachute. The Cardinals who host Roaring Fork tonight, defeated the Bruins 71-52. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)

Grand Valley fans line the court as player are announced before the beginning of the Cardinals home game against conference rival Cedaredge last Saturday in Parachute. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
Grand Valley’s Abbey Parker goes up for th lay-up during first quarter action against Cedaredge. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
Grand Valley and Cedaredge players scramble for a loose ball in the second quarter. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
Grand Valley’s Loghan Teter loses the ball as she goes up for the shot under pressure from Cedaredge defenders. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
Grand Valley boys huddle up before taking the court against Cedaredge last Saturday in Parachute. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
Grand Valley’s Emilio Garcia elevates to the basket for the score during first quarter action against Cedaredge last Saturday in Parachute. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)
