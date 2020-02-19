Photo Essay: The Grand Valley Cardinals split with the Cedaredge Bruins
With the season winding down the girls fall to rival Cedaredge 51-36, while the boys run away from the Bruins 71-52 last Saturday in Western Slope League action
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
Photos
Photo Essay: The Grand Valley Cardinals split with the Cedaredge Bruins
With the season winding down the girls fall to rival Cedaredge 51-36, while the boys run away from the Bruins 71-52 last Saturday in Western Slope League action