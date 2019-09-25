Photo Essay: The Race is on

Dust billows into the air as a pack of the advanced division riders make their way onto the course on Hubbard Mesa. 54 riders competed in the event put on by the Rifle Area Mountain Bike Organization.

Kyle Mills / Post Independent

The annual Roan Cliff Chaos race rolled through Hubbard Mesa last Saturday during Western Adventure Weekend in Rifle with 55 riders taking part in the third annual event.

Organized by RAMBO — Rifle Area Mountain bike Organization, proceeds for this years homegrown race are going to the new trail system planned near Rifle Arch on the north side of town.

Results:

BEGINNERS: One Lap/9.5 miles

Max Mundlein — 1:02:50; 1st place junior

Kevin White — 1:03:41; 1st place male

Jesse Goryl — 1:08:11; 2nd place male

Tom Whatoff — 1:08:31; 3rd place male

John Doose — 1:09:22

Jesus Melgar — 1:11:07

Jay Duclo — 1:11:36

Carissa Nelson — 1:17:05; 1st place female

Jason Chubb — 1:19:39

Kean Folkstead — 1:20:25; 2nd place junior

Amy Whittinberg — 1:20:35; 2nd place female

Larry Gruel — 1:22:32

John Leybourne — 1:28:50; 3rd place junior

Beau Nye — 1:32:45

Jared Allison — 1:33:20

Daniel Johnston — 1:35:40; 3rd place female

Cole Pinkerton — 1:37:05

Daniel Lionberger — 1:52:19

Jane Lionberger — 1:53:52

Josh Reed — 1:55:29

Steward Lunday — 2:00:00

Stephanie Striefel — 2:07:44

Alexis Drane — 3:30:30; Injured, ran the course.

INTERMEDIATE: Two Laps/19 miles

Kagen White — 1:52:53; 1st place male

Scott Sandbloom — 1:54:28; 2nd place male

Marcos Cruz — 1:54:52; 3rd place male

Steven Spevere — 1:57:21

Jamin Wright — 1:57:57

Ryan Fids — 2:01:15

Ari Phillipson — 2:02:44

Patrick Scheirer — 2:04:17

Jennie Fids — 2:10:29; 1st place female

Re Binion — 2:16:08; 2nd place female

Steve Spear — 2:27:03

Rojelio Chavez — 2:41:41

Carlie Hinkle — 2:43:51; 3rd place female

ADVANCE: Three Laps/28.5 miles

Andrew Hendon — 2:31:29; 1st place male

Jeff Mozingo — 2:36:20; 2nd place male

Benjamin Wagenman — 2:38:50; 3rd place male

Theresa Wagenman — 2:48:40; 1st place female

Brittany Spangler — 2:52:09; 2nd place female

Randy Tuggle — 2:52:09

Miles Cook — 2:58:38

Eddie Aispuro — 3:02:27

Ron Wersinger — 3:03:12

Dylan Dunn — 3:03:29

Colton Massey — 3:07:14

Chad Monger — 3:07:54

David Lammers — 3:09:15

Wade Pinkerton — 3:12:53

Corrie Miller — 3:15:33

Anne Carine — 3:15:51; 3rd place female

Randy Fay — 3:47:45

Lindsey Cala — DNF

A competitor cleans his bike chain as he preps his mountain bike for the Roan Cliff Chaos race last Saturday at Hubbard Mesa in Rifle. Kyle Mills / Post Independent

Jennie Fids tries to stay warms as she prepares for the start of the race Saturday. Fids took home first place female intermediate in the third annual event. Kyle Mills / Post Independent

Advanced division rider Randy Tuggle nears the finish of the first of 3 laps of the 9.5 mile course as fans watch Saturday outside of Rifle. Kyle Mills / Post Independent

