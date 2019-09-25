Photo Essay: The Race is on
The annual Roan Cliff Chaos race rolled through Hubbard Mesa last Saturday during Western Adventure Weekend in Rifle with 55 riders taking part in the third annual event.
Organized by RAMBO — Rifle Area Mountain bike Organization, proceeds for this years homegrown race are going to the new trail system planned near Rifle Arch on the north side of town.
Results:
BEGINNERS: One Lap/9.5 miles
Max Mundlein — 1:02:50; 1st place junior
Kevin White — 1:03:41; 1st place male
Jesse Goryl — 1:08:11; 2nd place male
Tom Whatoff — 1:08:31; 3rd place male
John Doose — 1:09:22
Jesus Melgar — 1:11:07
Jay Duclo — 1:11:36
Carissa Nelson — 1:17:05; 1st place female
Jason Chubb — 1:19:39
Kean Folkstead — 1:20:25; 2nd place junior
Amy Whittinberg — 1:20:35; 2nd place female
Larry Gruel — 1:22:32
John Leybourne — 1:28:50; 3rd place junior
Beau Nye — 1:32:45
Jared Allison — 1:33:20
Daniel Johnston — 1:35:40; 3rd place female
Cole Pinkerton — 1:37:05
Daniel Lionberger — 1:52:19
Jane Lionberger — 1:53:52
Josh Reed — 1:55:29
Steward Lunday — 2:00:00
Stephanie Striefel — 2:07:44
Alexis Drane — 3:30:30; Injured, ran the course.
INTERMEDIATE: Two Laps/19 miles
Kagen White — 1:52:53; 1st place male
Scott Sandbloom — 1:54:28; 2nd place male
Marcos Cruz — 1:54:52; 3rd place male
Steven Spevere — 1:57:21
Jamin Wright — 1:57:57
Ryan Fids — 2:01:15
Ari Phillipson — 2:02:44
Patrick Scheirer — 2:04:17
Jennie Fids — 2:10:29; 1st place female
Re Binion — 2:16:08; 2nd place female
Steve Spear — 2:27:03
Rojelio Chavez — 2:41:41
Carlie Hinkle — 2:43:51; 3rd place female
ADVANCE: Three Laps/28.5 miles
Andrew Hendon — 2:31:29; 1st place male
Jeff Mozingo — 2:36:20; 2nd place male
Benjamin Wagenman — 2:38:50; 3rd place male
Theresa Wagenman — 2:48:40; 1st place female
Brittany Spangler — 2:52:09; 2nd place female
Randy Tuggle — 2:52:09
Miles Cook — 2:58:38
Eddie Aispuro — 3:02:27
Ron Wersinger — 3:03:12
Dylan Dunn — 3:03:29
Colton Massey — 3:07:14
Chad Monger — 3:07:54
David Lammers — 3:09:15
Wade Pinkerton — 3:12:53
Corrie Miller — 3:15:33
Anne Carine — 3:15:51; 3rd place female
Randy Fay — 3:47:45
Lindsey Cala — DNF
