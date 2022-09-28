 PHOTOS: Recent Western Garfield County preps | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Recent Western Garfield County preps

Sports |

Coal Ridge sophomore Brilee Jensen plays the ball at home against Roaring Fork on Monday.
Courtesy/Theresa Hamilton
Coal Ridge junior Danika Bagett sets the ball in the air against Roaring Fork at home on Monday.
Courtesy/Theresa Hamilton
A Glenwood Springs Demon and Rifle Bear battle for possession of the ball during Tuesday night’s game at Stubler Memorial Field.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A Glenwood Springs Demon looks for an open teammate during Tuesday’s game against the Rifle Bears.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A Glenwood Springs Demon dribbles the ball through the defending Rifle Bears during Tuesday night’s game at Stubler Memorial Field.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
