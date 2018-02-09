PREP ROUNDUP: Backcourt leads Titans to sweep of Skiers; Griggs and Hurst lead Cards over ‘Horns

Hosting the Aspen Skiers on Friday night in New Castle for a 3A Western Slope League matchup, the Coal Ridge Titans' girls basketball team received 21 points from the backcourt duo of junior Alyssa Wenzel (11 points) and senior Santana Martinez (10 points) to cruise to a 50-15 win.

Wenzel scored nine of her 11 points in the first half, hitting one 3-pointer in the process, while Martinez scored eight of her 10 in the second half as the Titans were never really tested Friday night in league play.

Along with the backcourt combination of Wenzel and Martinez, freshman center Taylor Wiescamp chipped in with 8 points in the paint, while sophomore forward Lyanna Navarez and junior guard Adriana Varges added 5 points each for the Titans.

Aspen scored 6 points in the first quarter but never scored more than 4 points in the three ensuing quarters in the 35-point loss.

Coal Ridge (8-9, 3-4 3A WSL) will host the Palisade Bulldogs on Tuesday night in nonconference action, starting at 5:30 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

COAL RIDGE 61, ASPEN 44

After a sluggish start Friday night at home, the Coal Ridge Titans' boys basketball rode the coattails of star senior guard Brandon Herrera to an important 61-44 win in 3A Western Slope League play, moving ever closer to clinching the regular season championship for the third straight season.

Herrera caught fire to hit four 3-pointers in the second quarter — finishing with six 3's in the game — to push the Titans to a 29-18 lead at the half after the Skiers took a 12-7 lead after one quarter of play.

As Herrera dialed in from 3-point range, juniors Payton White and Kevin DiMarco got going for the Titans, scoring 21 of their combined 26 points in the game after the first quarter of play, helping the Titans pull away for the 17-point win.

Herrera finished with 20 points in the win, while DiMarco and White added 14 and 12 points each.

Up next for the Titans (14-2, 7-0 3A WSL) is the Palisade Bulldogs on Tuesday evening in New Castle for a nonconference game.

GRAND VALLEY 66, BASALT 55

Hosting the Basalt Longhorns on Friday night in Parachute for a 3A Western Slope League tilt, the Grand Valley Cardinals' boys basketball team cruised to a 66-55 win as senior Kade Hurst and junior Indra Griggs scored 16 points each, while senior Garett Magee added 15 points in the 11-point win for the Cardinals.

Griggs had balanced scoring all night for the Cardinals, pouring in six points each in the first and third quarters, while Hurst followed suit, adding five in the first and six in the fourth quarter to pace the Cardinals. Magee hit three 3-pointers on the night, which allowed the Cardinals to overcome a game-high 26 points from Basalt senior guard Justin Henderson. Henderson hit six 3-pointers for the Longhorns, but no other Basalt player came close to matching his production as senior Raul Torres was the only other Longhorn in double figures with 10 points.

Senior Justin Smith scored 7 points for the Cardinals, while senior Laytham Magana hit two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to finish with 6 points on the night.