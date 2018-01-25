PREP ROUNDUP: Bears split with Huskies in 4A tilt; Titans win GV duals

Rifle senior point guard Elly Walters scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Rifle Bears girls basketball team to a big 35-26 win over the visiting Battle Mountain Huskies Thursday night inside Jack Smith Gymnasium, keeping the Bears undefeated in 4A Western Slope League play.

Walters scored 5 points in the first quarter and 6 points in the fourth quarter to help the Bears close out the win over the Huskies, while 6 of senior guard Katy Manuppella's 8 points came in the second and third quarters, providing the Bears with some balanced scoring from the back court in the 4A Western Slope League matchup.

Junior forward Masi Smith chipped in with 5 points on the night for the Bears, who scored just 12 second-half points to grind out the win, while sophomore forward Taylor Davis added 4 points for Rifle coming off the bench.

The Bears will be off until Feb. 2 when they travel to Palisade for a league matchup with the Bulldogs.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Battle Mountain 54, Rifle 50

Recommended Stories For You

Despite 15 points from senior center Evan Gray, the Rifle Bears boys basketball team came up painstakingly short against the visiting Battle Mountain Huskies Thursday night in a 4A Western Slope League matchup.

Gray had a breakout game for the Bears, scoring 10 of his 15 points in the second half to try and lead the Bears' comeback from a halftime deficit, but Gray's heroics wouldn't be enough.

Along with Gray, junior guard Joel Lopez scored 11 points, with nine of them coming in the first half, while senior guard Jacob Seeman scored 10 points in the loss.

Trey Lujan added 7 points off bench for the Bears.

WRESTLING

TITANS WIN GRAND VALLEY DUALS

Competing at the Grand Valley Duals Thursday night in Parachute against the host Grand Valley Cardinals and the Basalt Longhorns, the Coal Ridge Titans cruised to two big wins over area rivals, topping the Longhorns 52-23 and the Cardinals 45-24 to win the duals inside 'The Nest' in Parachute.

Grand Valley dropped both matches on the night, losing to Basalt 40-30 in a contested match.