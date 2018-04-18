PREP ROUNDUP: Bears win Coal Ridge golf tourney; Roaring Fork girls top CRMS

Competing at the Coal Ridge Titans' home golf invitational at Lakota Canyon Golf Course in New Castle, the Rifle Bears' girls golf team rolled to a second straight tournament team win for the second consecutive day, shooting a combined score of 245 at Lakota Canyon to win by a comfortable margin of 21 strokes on the day.

Rifle topped the Glenwood Springs Demons in second place, as the Demons shot a team total of 266, while Montrose placed third with a team score of 267. Gunnison (304), Coal Ridge (305) and Palisade (314) rounded out the day at the Titans' home invitational.

Rifle senior Elly Walters shot a round of 77 to win the tournament in impressive fashion, placing five strokes ahead of Rifle junior Masi Smith, who shot an 82 and topped Montrose's Taylor Kettell — who also shot an 82 — in a playoff.

Rifle's Savannah Seay shot a round of 86 to place fourth overall, while Glenwood freshman Sarah Murphy shot a round of 88 to place fifth overall. Glenwood senior Callie Jones and Glenwood junior Lisa Kelley finished sixth and seventh on the day, as the two Demon teammates shot identical rounds of 89.

Coal Ridge senior Cheyenne Williams led the way for the Titans with a round of 91, while Montrose's Nicole Cherry shot a round of 91 for the Indians.

Rifle's Jacey Hauer finished with a round of 98, while Brianna Seay (107) and Peyton Caldwell (115) rounded out the day for the Bears.

Coal Ridge's Jaelyn Price capped off her home tournament with a round of 105, while Jessica Feese shot a round of 109.

GIRLS SOCCER

ROARING FORK 9, CRMS 1

Taking on the Colorado Rocky Mountain School Oysters on Wednesday afternoon in Carbondale, the Roaring Fork Rams' girls soccer team rolled to a 9-1 win over the Oysters, as freshman Letey Crownhart, freshman Izzy Knaus, and sophomore Emily Broadhurst poured in two goals each on the day, pacing a high-powered Rams attack.

Crownhart scored the first two goals of the game for the Rams, as Broadhurst dished out assists on each goal, giving the Rams a 2-0 lead. Knaus then scored her first goal of the game, as Broadhurst recorded her third assist on the day.

Lux Andrade scored the fourth goal of the game for Rams, as freshman Sydney Schramer assisted on the goal.

Broadhurst and Knaus scored the next two goals for the Rams, before senior Lily Nichols and junior Angie Morales scored the next two goals for the Rams, leading to Broadhurst's second goal of the game to cap off the 9-1 win.

Sitting at 5-1-2 (2-0-2) on the season, the Rams will take on Moffat County this afternoon in Carbondale.

BASEBALL

DELTA 9, RIFLE 0

On the road Wednesday afternoon for a nonleague matchup with the Delta Panthers, the Rifle Bears' baseball team dropped a tough 9-0 decision to the Panthers, as the Bears allowed six runs in the fourth inning to bust the game wide open for the Panthers.

Offensively, senior Connor Gould went 2-for-3 on the day with a single in the first inning and a double in the fifth, while drawing a walk in the third for Rifle. Sophomore Derek Wagler recorded one hit on the day — a single in the first inning — going 1-for-4 on the afternoon.

As a team, Rifle struck out 10 times on the afternoon, while recording six hits (five singles) on the day.

Sitting at 6-9 (4-4 4A WSL) on the season, the Bears will travel to Steamboat Springs on Saturday morning for a league matchup with the Sailors.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Coal Ridge Titans moved their Titan Invitational up one day from Friday morning to this morning due to potential bad weather on the radar for Friday.

The Titans will have the same event schedule and same start time on Thursday morning, rather than Friday. With the rescheduling for a day earlier, four schools have dropped out of the tournament, dropping the total from 18 schools to 14 schools.

COAL RIDGE-ROARING FORK BASEBALL

Tuesday's controversial game between the Coal Ridge Titans and Roaring Fork Rams and Coal Ridge Titans, which was delayed due to snow in the sixth inning with the score 5-4 Coal Ridge, now has an official result.

CHSAA ruled in favor of the Titans, who argued that the game should revert back to the fifth inning score of 5-2 Titans. Roaring Fork argued the game should be picked up at a later date with the same situation in the sixth inning — 5-4 Coal Ridge, with bases loaded and no outs for Roaring Fork offensively. Instead, CHSAA awarded the Titans the win, giving Coal Ridge their first league win of the season.

The two teams won't meet again this season in 3A Western Slope League play.