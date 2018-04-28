PREP ROUNDUP: Broadhurst strikes out 17 as Rams top Pirates; Demons top Lobos behind Peterson’s two goals

Roaring Fork starting pitcher Drew Broadhurst is putting on some kind of show on the mound this season for the Rams.

Starting for the second time this week, Broadhurst struck out 17 Olathe Pirates on Saturday afternoon in Carbondale at Ron Patch Memorial Field on Senior Day, helping the Rams pick up a much needed 2-1 win in 3A Western Slope League action.

Three days after striking out 10 Glenwood Springs batters in an 11-0 Roaring Fork win, Broadhurst turned it up a notch, allowing just four hits and seven base runners on the day, while striking out the side in four of the seven innings pitched.

On the season, Broadhurst sits at 5-2 with 93 strikeouts in 52 innings of work.

Offensively, the Rams manufactured some runs in unconventional ways, as sophomore leadoff hitter Eli Nickamin scored both runs on the day, racing home in the bottom of the third inning on a wild pitch before scoring all the way from first on an Olathe error to give the Rams just enough offense on the day.

Aside from Nickamin, senior Hector Pelayo singled in the fourth and junior Kelvin Requeno singled in the seventh, as the Rams recorded just four hits on the day.

Recommended Stories For You

With the win, Roaring Fork improves to 7-8 (2-5 3A Western Slope League) on the year. The Rams will travel to Parachute on Tuesday for a 3A WSL doubleheader against the Grand Valley Cardinals (2-13, 0-8 3A WSL).

RIFLE BEARS COMPETE AT LIBERTY BELL

Competing in the Liberty Bell Invitational on Friday and Saturday in Littleton, the Rifle Bears' boys track team recorded a 21st-place finish out of 33 teams, while the Rifle girls placed 28th out of 33 teams in the two-day event.

For the girls, senior distance runner Sarah Wagler had a strong two days at the Liberty Bell Invitational, placing sixth in the 1,600m run, and eighth in the 3,200m run. Wagler recorded a time of 5:16.67 in the 1,600m, and a time of 11:24.39 in the 3,200m.

Junior Ashley Manera turned in a sixth-place finish in the pole vault, clearing the bar at a height of 9-00.

For the Rifle boys, junior Joel Lopez turned in another strong performance in the 110m hurdles and the triple jump, placing sixth in the 110m hurdles with a time of 15.61 seconds, while jumping a distance of 39-11 in the triple jump.

Senior Brian De La Rosa turned in a 10th-place finish in the pole vault, clearing the bar at a height of 11-9.

GIRLS SOCCER

GLENWOOD SPRINGS 2, CONIFER 0

On the road Saturday morning for a nonleague game against the Conifer Lobos, the Glenwood Springs Demons' girls soccer team rolled to a 2-0 win, as senior Eryn Peterson scored two goals to pace the Glenwood attack.

Peterson opened the scoring in the first half at the 36:02 mark, capitalizing on a handball in the box on Conifer, blasting home the penalty kick to give the Demons a 1-0 lead at the half, as Glenwood controlled the majority of possession in the first half.

Late in the game, Peterson made it a 2-0 game at the 76:53 mark, pouncing on a loose ball, before then firing a line drive past the diving Lobo goalkeeper from 20 yards out, giving the Demons a 2-0 win.

Sitting at 11-2 (8-2 4A Western Slope League) on the season, the Demons will take on the Summit Tigers on Tuesday evening at Stubler Memorial Field at 6 p.m.

BASALT 4, ROARING FORK 2

Two late goals gave the Basalt Longhorns' girls soccer team a huge 4-2 win in 3A Western Slope League play over the rival Roaring Fork Rams on Saturday afternoon in Carbondale.

Tied 1-1 at the half, the Longhorns proceeded to score three goals in the second half to pull away for the key win, keeping the Longhorns in the running for the league championship.

Roaring Fork received goals from sophomore Emily Broadhurst and freshman Izzy Knaus, but mistakes in their own end cost the Rams on the day.

"We played a great game, and kept it tied for large portions of the game, but we got punished for some mistakes, and some lack of focus in the beginning of each half," Roaring Fork Head Coach Nick Forbes said.

Sitting at 6-3-2 (3-2-2 3A WSL) on the season, the Rams will take on the Rangely Panthers on Tuesday afternoon on the road at 4 p.m.