PREP ROUNDUP: Cardinals sweep Cowboys; Glenwood boys advance to Greeley Invitational championship game

The Grand Valley Cardinals' boys basketball team is certainly playing an exciting brand of basketball to start the 2017-18 season. Hosting the Meeker Cowboys on Friday night inside 'The Nest' in Parachute, the Cardinals got off to a fast start and never looked back in a 61-40 win over the visiting Cowboys, scoring at least 12 points in all four quarters of action.

Grand Valley sprinted into the half with a 31-19 lead thanks to 11 first-half points from senior guard Kade Hurst, while senior forward Garrett Magee added 6 points in the first half for a balanced Grand Valley attack. Coming out of the break, Grand Valley poured in 30 points to roll to the win.

Hurst finished with 19 points, while Magee added 16 points, including 10 points in the second half. Junior Indra Griggs added 12 points for the Cardinals, while senior Brenden Hagerty added 6 points for the Cards.

As a team, Grand Valley hit five 3-pointers and hit 13 of 21 free throws in the winning effort.

Sitting at 5-0 on the season, Grand Valley will travel to Eagle Valley for a matchup at 4 p.m. today in Gypsum against the Devils.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

GRAND VALLEY 42, MEEKER 36

A 24-point night from junior guard Shaya Chenoweth propelled the Grand Valley Cardinals' girls basketball team to a tough 42-36 win over the visiting Meeker Cowboys on Friday night inside 'The Nest' at Grand Valley High School in Parachute.

Chenoweth scored 14 of her 24 points in the second half, including 7 points in the fourth quarter, allowing the Cardinals to hold on for the win in a slow fourth quarter that saw the Cardinals score just 7 points as a team.

Along with Chenoweth's big night, sophomore forward Logan Teter added 8 points for Grand Valley, scoring 4 points each in the first and third quarters, while sophomore guard Jordyn Pittman added 6 points in the win.

Grand Valley (3-2) will travel to Eagle Valley this afternoon for a matchup with the Devils in Gypsum at 2:30 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

GLENWOOD SPRINGS 59, GREELEY CENTRAL 45

One night after coming back for a 21-point thrilling fourth-quarter comeback win over 5A Greeley West at the University of Northern Colorado, the Glenwood Springs Demons' boys basketball team rolled to a win over the Greeley Central Wildcats on Friday afternoon, 59-45, to stay unbeaten in the Greeley Invitational.

Glenwood raced out to a 31-20 lead at the half before cruising in the second half to an easy 14-point win.

Senior guard AJ Crowley led the Demons with a game-high 20 points, scoring 10 points each in the first and second halves, while senior forward Gabe Suarez added 10 points off the bench for Glenwood.

Senior guard Aaron Smith and junior guard Angel Garcia added 8 points each for Glenwood as the Demons hit four 3-pointers and connected on 9 of 11 free throws in the win.

Glenwood (6-2) will take on Fruita Monument today.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

GREELEY CENTRAL 50, GLENWOOD SPRINGS 37

On the road for Day 2 of the Greeley Invitational at the University of Northern Colorado, the Glenwood Springs Demons' girls basketball team dropped a tough 50-37 decision to the Greeley Central Wildcats, pushing the Demons into the consolation bracket for the final day of the tournament.

In the loss to Greeley Central, senior center Tatum Peterson had a strong game for Glenwood, pouring in a team-high 14 points while grabbing 9 rebounds. Senior point guard Maddie Bolitho also turned in a strong game for the Demons, scoring 7 points, recording 9 steals and dishing out 2 assists.

Senior forward Saylor Warren added 7 points and 5 rebounds, while sophomore guard Natalya Taylor added 3 points for the Demons.

Glenwood (4-4) will take on the Poudre Impalas in the third-place game at 2 p.m. today.

COAL RIDGE 43, MONTEZUMA-CORTEZ 30

Competing in the Basalt Invitational on Friday night, the Coal Ridge Titans' girls basketball team cruised to its first win of the season, defeating Montezuma-Cortez 43-30 in the first round of the invitational.

Against the Panthers, the Titans got off to a slow start before coming on strong to pick up the 13-point win. Junior guard Alyssa Wenzel led the way for a balanced Coal Ridge attack, pouring in 9 points to lead the team, while freshman center Taylor Wiescamp, senior guard Santana Martinez and junior guard Adriana Varges added 8 points each for the Titans, who scored 23 points in the second half.

Sophomore forward Lyana Navarez chipped in with 5 points, while senior forward Jessica Feese and junior guard Kashley Morgan added 2 points each.

The Titans (1-3) will take on the Basalt Longhorns at 9:30 a.m. today.