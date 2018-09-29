PREP ROUNDUP: Coal Ridge soccer defeats Grand Valley in rivalry game; Rifle softball sweeps Montezuma-Cortez

Making the short trip west Saturday morning for a rivalry game against the Grand Valley Cardinals in Parachute, the Coal Ridge Titans soccer team picked up an important 4-1 win over the Cardinals at Toby LeBorgne Stadium.

Against the Cardinals, junior Ivan Gallardo scored three goals to pace the Titans, while sophomore Shayne Sandbloom scored one goal in the win for Coal Ridge. The win closes a strong week for the Titans, who bounced back from a loss at home Tuesday to the Longhorns by defeating Vail Mountain Thursday and the Cardinals on Saturday on the road.

For Grand Valley, Emilio Garcia scored the lone goal for the Cardinals.

The win pushes Coal Ridge to 6-4-1 (2-1 3A Western Slope League), while Grand Valley falls to 2-7 (0-2 3A WSL) on the year. The Titans host Aspen Tuesday at 'The Pasture' in New Castle, while the Cardinals host Roaring Fork in a league matchup at Toby LeBorgne Stadium in Parachute Tuesday.

SOFTBALL

Game One: Rifle 15, Montezuma 2

Game Two: Rifle 3, Montezuma 1

Taking on the Montezuma-Cortez Panthers Saturday morning in a road doubleheader in non-league action, the Rifle Bears softball team rolled to a sweep of the Panthers, winning the first game by a score of 15-2, before then winning the second game, 3-1.

In the sweep, Kaitlyn Jackson picked two complete games, striking out 10 in the second game.

Offensively in the first game, senior Kaitlyn Harris singled, tripled, walked twice, scored three runs, and drove in two runs just one day after hitting three homeruns in a game at Cedaredge. Along with Harris, Jackson singled, doubled twice, walked and drove in three runs.

In the second game, senior Amanda Green recorded two hits, and drove in two runs on two sacrifice flies. Kaylie Stark also singled and drove in a run on a sacrifice fly.

Rifle (14-6, 4-0 4A WSL champs) takes on Aspen Tuesday at Taughenbaugh Field in Rifle.

VOLLEYBALL

Gunnison 3, Roaring Fork 0

On the road Saturday morning for a league matchup with the Gunnison Cowboys, the Roaring Fork Rams volleyball team dropped the league match in straight sets.

The Rams dropped the three sets by scores of 13-25, 12-25, and 19-25. The loss drops Roaring Fork to 7-5 (3-5 3A WSL) on the season. Roaring Fork hosts Delta Tuesday evening at Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale for a 3A WSL tilt.