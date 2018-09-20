PREP ROUNDUP: Coal Ridge volleyball sweeps Basalt in 3A WSL tilt; Glenwood soccers draws with Battle Mountain, Coal Ridge soccer falls to Mullen
September 20, 2018
On the road Thursday evening in Basalt for a 3A Western Slope League matchup with the Longhorns, the Coal Ridge Titans girls volleyball team rolled to a three-set sweep of the Longhorns by identical scores of 25-11.
The win gives Coal Ridge its third win in the 3A Western Slope League, keeping the Titans undefeated in league play.
Against the Longhorns, senior Kenzie Crawford recorded 29 assists and 5 aces, while senior Kara Morgan added 13 kills and 2 aces. Sophomore Taylor Wiescamp chipped in with 9 kills and 2 blocks.
The win over the Longhorns gets the Titans back on track after a four-set loss on the road Tuesday at Vail Mountain.
Coal Ridge (7-4, 3-0 3A WSL) hosts Olathe Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. in New Castle.
BOYS SOCCER
Recommended Stories For You
Glenwood Springs 2, Battle Mountain 2
Thursday's rivalry matchup between the Glenwood Springs Demons and the Battle Mountain Huskies boys soccer teams in Edwards went down to the wire, ending in a 2-2 draw after two overtime periods. Glenwood held a late 2-1 lead in regulation before Battle Mountain scored with 50 seconds remaining, forcing overtime.
German Alvarado scored both goals for the Demons as Leo Mireles and Angel Bernal assisted on the goals. In net, Carlos Guardado recorded 25 saves.
The draw against Battle Mountain snaps Glenwood's seven-game losing streak against the Huskies, dating back to 2014.
Glenwood (4-3-1, 3-1-1 4A Western Slope League) travels to Steamboat Springs next Tuesday for a 4A Western Slope League tilt. The Demons lost to Steamboat Springs 3-2 on Aug. 30 at home.
Mullen 5, Coal Ridge 0
Taking on a stout 5A team on the road Thursday afternoon, the Coal Ridge Titans boys soccer team had a rough go of things, dropping a 5-0 decision.
In the loss, sophomore goalkeeper Cody Connor made some terrific saves for the Titans, keeping Coal Ridge in the game.
The Titans (4-3-1, 0-0 3A Western Slope League) host the Basalt Longhorns Tuesday, Sept. 25, for their first league game of the season.
Trending In: Sports
- Glenwood downs Conifer 41-20 for first win of season
- PREP ROUNDUP: Rifle softball rolls over Palisade, wins 3rd straight league title; Coal Ridge soccer wins overtime thriller over Ridgway
- Dodgers top Rockies 8-2, move back into 1st in NL West
- PREP ROUNDUP: Coal Ridge volleyball sweeps Basalt in 3A WSL tilt; Glenwood soccers draws with Battle Mountain, Coal Ridge soccer falls to Mullen
- Broncos are winning again and the Raiders are still losing
Trending Sitewide
- Snowmass bear killing prompts state investigation after neighbor confronts hunter
- Hunter dies from ATV crash in Flat Tops
- Parents petition for Aspen School District superintendent’s removal
- Proposed Colorado Amendment 74 ‘reckless and dangerous,’ say muni officials
- Mandatory curtailment of water rights a possibility