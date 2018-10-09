PREP ROUNDUP: Coal Ridge volleyball sweeps Grand Valley in rivalry matchup; Roaring Fork soccer drops first game of the season

Coal Ridge picked up a big 3A Western Slope League win Tuesday evening at Coal Ridge High School, sweeping the rival Grand Valley Cardinals by scores of 25-13, 25-14 and 26-24.

Against the Cardinals, Kara Morgan recorded 14 kills and six digs, while Lyanna Nevarez added seven kills and two aces. Kenzie Crawford led the way with 27 assists and three aces, while Taylor Wiescamp added six kills and three blocks. For Grand Valley, Loghan Teter led the way with seven digs, six kills and one ace. Freshman Katie Ray added five digs, two kills and two aces. Jordyn Pittman chipped in with nine assists and nine digs, while Ryley Sackett added four blocks, four digs and one solo block.

Coal Ridge improves to 11-4 (7-0 3A WSL), while Grand Valley falls to 7-8 (4-2 3A WSL).

VOLLEYBALL

Glenwood Springs 3, Eagle Valley 2

Hosting the Eagle Valley Devils Tuesday evening inside Chavez-Spencer Gymnasium on a Pink Out night, the Glenwood Springs Demons volleyball team picked up a thrilling 3-2 win by scores of 18-25, 25-21, 25-20, 14-25, and 17-15.

Against the Devils, Ashley Emery recorded 11 kills, while Kaitlyn Johnson and Shanik Zambrano recorded nine and eight kills, respectively. Zambrano added 24 kills, while Emily Nilsson added 34 assists

The win pushes Glenwood to 9-7 (5-4 4A WSL) on the season.

Battle Mountain 3, Rifle 0

On the road Tuesday evening to take on the Battle Mountain Huskies, the Rifle Bears volleyball team dropped a 3-0 decision, falling by scores of 10-25, 14-25 and 19-25.

Against the Huskies, Mackenzie Elizardo recorded nine digs and two blocks while closing in on 100 kills as a sophomore. Currently, she sits 24 kills away from 100 as a sophomore, adding a bright spot for the Bears.

Rifle falls to 1-16 (0-9 4A WSL) on the season.

SOCCER

Glenwood Springs 2, Summit 0

Needing a win on the road Tuesday to force a league championship showdown Thursday at home against Battle Mountain, the Glenwood Springs Demons boys soccer team traveled to Summit and picked up a 2-0 win, as Angel Bernal and Alan Videla scored the two second-half goals to pick up the win.

Bernal's first goal was assisted by Leo Mireles with 11:45 left in the game, while Alan Videla scored on a free kick with 4:45 left after being taken down on a foul right outside the 18-yard box.

Glenwood (9-3-1, 8-1-1 4A WSL) hosts Battle Mountain Thursday evening at Stubler Memorial Field with a crack at the league championship on the line. Kick-off is at 6 p.m.

Basalt 3, Roaring Fork 2, OT

Taking on the rival Basalt Longhorns Tuesday evening on the road, the Roaring Fork Rams boys soccer team dropped its first game of the season, falling 3-2 in overtime after missing on a penalty kick in the first overtime.

"I told the boys after the game that you can't take anything for granted in this game," Nick Forbes, Roaring Fork's head coach said after the loss. "Every game needs to be given the same 100 percent focus, regardless of how good or bad the opposing team's record is."

The loss drops Roaring Fork to 10-1-1 (4-1 3A WSL) on the season. The Rams are now in a three-way tie for first with the Longhorns and Coal Ridge Titans.

SOFTBALL

Rifle 18, Aspen 0

In a makeup game from earlier in the 2018 season, the Rifle Bears softball team rolled to an 18-0 win Tuesday evening at home.

The Bears scored 17 runs in the third inning, leading to Rifle picking up its 16th win of the season, tying the school record for wins in a season.

Against Aspen, pitcher Kaitlyn Jackson pitched three innings, allowing no hits, striking out seven. She also hit a solo home run, walked and had a sacrifice fly. Kaitlyn Harris doubled, hit a grand slam, scored three runs and stole two bases.

Delaney Phillips recorded four hits, scored four runs and stole six bases in the win. Suzy Brixey doubled, scored two runs and drove in two runs. Danika Edwards tripled, drove in a run and scored two runs in the win.

Rifle now awaits its seeding for the 4A Colorado High School Activities Association seedings, with the regional tournament scheduled to start Oct. 13.