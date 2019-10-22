PREP ROUNDUP: Coal Ridge volleyball wins third straight league title; Glenwood soccer falls to Battle Mountain

On the road Tuesday night for a 3A Western Slope League battle with the Delta Panthers, the Coal Ridge Titans’ girls volleyball team seized the opportunity to win yet another league championship, topping the Panthers in four sets by scores of 21-25, 25-18, 25-19 and 25-18.

Against the Panthers, junior captain Taylor Wiescamp led the way with 15 kills, five blocks and eight digs, while junior Brecken Guccini added 12 kills and 10 digs, turning in one of her best performances of the year in the biggest game of the year.

Junior Phoebe Young added 12 kills, 15 assists and nine digs, while senior captain Lyanna Nevarez added 16 digs and three kills. Senior captain Taylor Roberts chipped in with 13 digs and three aces, while junior Ari Cornejo added 18 assists and three aces.

Coal Ridge improves to 13-4 on the year, including a mark of 8-1 in 3A WSL play to clinch a third straight league championship.

BOYS SOCCER

Battle Mountain 5, Glenwood Springs 2

Making the tough trip to Edwards Tuesday night to take on the 4A Western Slope League leading Battle Mountain Huskies, the Glenwood Springs Demons’ boys soccer team dropped a 5-2 decision, handing the Huskies the league championship.

In the loss to Battle Mountain, Glenwood fought to a 2-2 tie at the half thanks to goals from seniors German Alvarado and Justin Garces, but the Huskies pulled away in the second half, adding two late goals to pick up the 5-2 win.

The loss drops Glenwood Springs to 10-2-3 on the season, including a mark of 7-2-3 in 4A WSL play. The Demons now await the 4A state playoff seedings, which will be released Sunday.

