PREP ROUNDUP: Demon boys win Phil Wertman Invitational, girls place second; Coal Ridge girls top CRMS

Hitting the road Friday afternoon for the Phil Wertman Invitational at Fruita Monument High School, the Glenwood Springs Demons' boys track team rolled to a team win, while the Demon girls grabbed a second-place finish, continuing a strong 2018 season under the direction of veteran head coach Blake Risner.

At Fruita, the Demon boys scored 120 points as a team, edging out Grand Junction in second with 99 points and Fruita Monument in third with 98.5 points. The Grand Valley Cardinals' boys team placed ninth with 29 points. Glenwood's girls scored 115 points, finishing just 8.5 points behind the Montrose Indians, who won the invitational, while narrowly edging out Fruita Monument in third with 113.5 points. Grand Valley's girls placed sixth with 67 points.

In relay events, the Grand Valley girls started off the day strong, as the 800 sprint medley team of Alex Mendoza, Maya Mercado, Shaya Chenoweth, and Jordyn Pittman won the event, clocking in with a time of 1:54.13, while the Glenwood 4x800m relay team, made up of Emily Worline, Elizabeth Barsness, Payton Bonsack, and Sophia Vigil, won the event with a blazing time of 10:24.55, finishing more than 10 seconds ahead of Fruita Monument in second place.

Glenwood's boys 4x800m relay team of Gavin Harden, Henry Barth, William Kaufman, and Jacob Barsness, placed third in the event with a time of 8:37.69, while the Glenwood girls' 4x200m relay team, made up of Morgan Hollenback, Saylor Warren, Ginny Bergstrom, and Sequoia Kellogg, placed second in the race with a time of 1:49.31.

The Demon boys' 4×200 relay team picked up the win in a tightly-contested event, as Gavin Olson, AJ Crowley, Wyatt Ewer, and Kuba Bartnik held off Grand Junction, clocking in with a time of 1:31.81 to beat the Tigers' relay team by less than a second.

Glenwood stayed hot in relay events, as the girls won the 4x400m relay, as Vigil, Worline, Bergstrom and Hollenback blazed to the win with a time of 4:08.27, beating Montrose by nearly three full seconds. Glenwood's boys placed third in their 4x400m relay, as Bartnik, Bryce Risner, Harden, and Barsness crossed the line with a time of 3:41.52, less than a second off the second-place time.

Recommended Stories For You

In individual events, Olson turned in a second-place finish in the 400m run for the Demons, clocking in a time of 49.73 seconds, finishing just behind Montrose's Caleb Eglert with a time of 49.42 seconds. Grand Valley's Laytham Magana won the 800m run for the Cardinals, recording a time of 2:04.55, while Glenwood's Wiliam Berkheimer placed third in the event with a time of 2:07.17.

Berkheimer then turned around and placed third in the 1,600m run for the Demons, recording a time of 4:53.28, while teammate Jorge Zavala placed fourth with a time of 4:59.96.

Glenwood continued to do well in distance events, as Benny Smith crossed the line with a second-place finish in the 3,200m run, clocking a time of 9:46.17, while Barth placed fourth for the Demons with a time of 9:48.08.

Bryce Risner continued his strong start to the season, as the junior won the 110m hurdles for Glenwood, clocking a time of 15.65 seconds, while Ewer nabbed third for the Demons with a time of 16.27 seconds.

In the 300m hurdles, Crowley grabbed second place for Glenwood with a time of 40.75 seconds, while Ewer (42.09) and Risner (43.89) finished fourth and fifth for Glenwood. Risner then placed third in the high jump with a height of 6-00, while Crowley placed fourth in the long jump with a distance of 20-08.25. Ewer wrapped up the day for the Demon boys with a third-place finish in the triple jump, recording a distance of 41-02.50, while Grand Valley's Justin Andrews placed in the shot put for the Cardinals with a distance of 41-08.50.

For the girls, Chenoweth and Pittman went 1-2 in the 100m dash for the Cardinals, recording times of 12.96 and 13.12. Vigil added a second-place finish for Glenwood in the 200m run, clocking in with a time of 27.25 seconds, while Chenoweth placed third with a time of 27.46 seconds.

Pittman then won the 400m run for the Cardinals, recording a time of 59.36 seconds. Bergstrom grabbed wins for the Demons in the 100m hurdles with a time of 15.75 seconds and the 300m hurdles, recording a time of 47.36 seconds, winning the event by nearly five seconds. Grand Valley's Ryley Sackett placed third in the event with a time of 52.69 seconds.

Chenoweth and Warren went 1-2 in the long jump, as Chenoweth recorded a distance of 17-05, while Warren jumped 16-00.75. Kellogg claimed her first win of the day for the Demons in the triple jump, jumping 34-02.75, edging out Moffat County's Josie Timmer in second place.

GIRLS SOCCER

COAL RIDGE 5, CRMS 0

Taking on the Colorado Rocky Mountain School Oysters on Saturday morning, the Coal Ridge Titans' girls soccer team rolled to a 5-0 win to remain undefeated in 3A Western Slope League play on the season.

Junior Alyssa Wenzel led the way for the Titans, scoring two goals, while sophomore Maren Hough, senior Sam Dunn, and freshman Libby Tharp added one goal each in the win over the Oysters.

Dunn added two assists for the Titans.

Sitting at 3-6-2 (2-0-2 3A WSL) on the season, the Titans will be back in action Wednesday when they host the Delta Panthers.

BASEBALL

CEDAREDGE 2, ROARING FORK 1

Senior starting pitcher Drew Broadhurst turned in another strong performance on the mound for the Roaring Fork Rams' baseball team, striking out nine batters, but the Roaring Fork bats were unable to give him run support in a tough 2-1 loss on the road Saturday morning against the Cedaredge Bruins.

The Rams recorded six hits on the day against Cedaredge and had multiple opportunities in the middle innings to take the lead, but that one key hit never materialized on the day for Roaring Fork.

Freshman Graham Pietsch drove in sophomore Frankie Harrington with an RBI double in the top of the second inning for the Rams' lone run of the day.

ASPEN 5, COAL RIDGE 0

Hosting the Aspen Skiers on Saturday afternoon in a 3A Western Slope League game in New Castle, the Coal Ridge Titans' baseball team dropped a tough 5-0 decision to the Skiers, as senior starting pitcher Jamison Fuentes held the Titans to just one hit in a complete-game shutout that required 102 pitches.

Sophomore Jared Lund recorded the lone hit for the Titans — a single — on the first pitch of the game.