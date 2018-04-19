PREP ROUNDUP: Demons down Bears behind Peterson’s four goals; Rifle baseball falls to Steamboat

On the road Thursday afternoon in Rifle for a rivalry matchup with the Rifle Bears, the Glenwood Springs Demons' girls soccer team picked up a 10-0 win over the host Bears, as Glenwood senior forward Eryn Peterson continues to find the back of the net at a dizzying pace, pouring in four goals on the day to lead a balanced Glenwood attack.

Along with Peterson's four goals, sophomore Natalya Taylor recorded a hat trick of her own, find the back of the net three times against the Bears, while sophomore Summer McSwain, senior Claudia Hirons and senior Mo Reece added one goal each to help Glenwood to their sixth 4A Western Slope League win of the season.

Aside from goals, freshman Mya Elias added an assist on Taylor's third goal of the game.

Glenwood improves to 7-2 (6-2 4A WSL) on the season, while Rifle falls to 1-10 (0-9 4A WSL) on the season. Glenwood will host Palisade on Monday, April 23, while Rifle will host Palisade April 26.

BASEBALL

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS 8, RIFLE 2

Travel to Steamboat Springs Thursday afternoon for a 4A Western Slope League matchup with the Sailors, the Rifle Bears' baseball team snapped a 23 inning scoreless streak by getting on the board in the third inning, but it wouldn't be enough, as the Bears dropped an 8-2 decision to the Sailors.

Steamboat scored two runs in the first, two runs in the third, three runs in the fourth and one run in the fifth, while the Bears scored one run in the third, and one run in the fifth.

For Rifle, sophomore Derek Wagler drove in senior Luke Ellis in the third with an RBI single, after Ellis drew a walk and advanced to second on a single by junior Randy Starks. In the fifth, Ellis drove in sophomore Levi Warfel with a single, pulling the Bears to within 7-2.

As a team, Rifle recorded seven hits, as Wagler added a double in the seventh innings, while Eddie Medina and Warfel added singles.

Rifle (6-10, 4-5 4A WSL) will travel to Palisade, May 2, giving the Bears 13 days off between games.

GIRLS SOCCER

BASALT 6, GRAND VALLEY 2

Hosting the Basalt Longhorns Thursday afternoon in Parachute, the Grand Valley Cardinals' girls soccer team received two goals from junior Shaya Chenoweth, but couldn't slow down the Longhorns on the afternoon, as Basalt poured in six goals to roll to a 6-2 win in 3A Western Slope League play.

With the loss, Grand Valley falls to 1-7-1 (0-5-) on the season. The Cardinals will take on Rangely April 24 on the road.