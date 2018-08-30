PREP ROUNDUP: Demons down Cardinals in volleyball; Rifle soccer wins 6-2; Cardinals football falls to Sun Devils

Tipping off the eight-team Demon Invitational Thursday night inside Chavez-Spencer Gymnasium, the Glenwood Springs Demons girls volleyball team picked up an important two-set sweep over the visiting Grand Valley Cardinals by scores of 25-15 and 25-19, thanks to a strong five-kill performance from senior Baylee Johnson, and a four-assist, three-block night from senior Ashley Emery.

In the first set, the two teams battled point-for-point early as Glenwood held a tight 8-7 lead over Grand Valley. From that point on, Glenwood went on an 11-2 run to pull away from the Cardinals, taking a 19-9 lead.

Grand Valley quickly stopped the run as senior Shaya Chenoweth and junior Loghan Teter combined for a block at the net to make it 19-10. Glenwood responded with an ace from junior Shanik Zambrano to make it a 21-11 game.

Back-to-back aces by Grand Valley's Kristen Medina made it a 23-14 game late in the set, but an ace from Glenwood sophomore Reese Goluba gave the Demons a 25-15 first-set win.

In the second set, the two teams traded point-for-point throughout the match with neither team creating much breathing room. Glenwood pulled away late though for a 25-19 win, taking down the Cardinals in the first game of the invitational.

For Glenwood, Johnson led with five kills and six digs, while junior Emily Nilsson led the Demons with eight assists. Senior libero Ally Rosenmerkel led the way with 11 serve receives.

For Grand Valley, junior Ryley Sackett, junior Chloe Preble and senior Kurra Hitt recorded one kill each, while Teter led the Cardinals with six kills on the night. Junior Jordyn Pittman had one block and 10 assists for Grand Valley, while Medina and junior Allison Chartier had three aces and one ace, respectively.

Glenwood will face off with Mead Friday afternoon at 3 p.m., while Grand Valley will take on Mead at 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Middle Park 3, Coal Ridge 2

On the road Thursday evening for a matchup with the Middle Park Panthers, the Coal Ridge Titans dropped a 3-2 decision by scores of 19-25, 19-25, 27-25, 25-16, and 8-15.

In the loss, Phoebe Young had a strong game, recording 12 kills and 10 assists. Senior Kenzie Crawford dished out 25 assists and recorded three aces and four blocks.

Senior Alexa Wiescamp had eight aces and eight kills, while senior Kara Morgan recorded 10 kills and a team-high 15 digs. Taylor Roberts added 14 digs of her own.

The Titans appear at the Demon Invitational Friday against Central at 5 p.m. and then 7 p.m. against Northridge. Both Titans games will be in the main gym at Glenwood Springs.

BOYS SOCCER

Rifle 6, Eagle Valley 2

Opening up the 2018 season with a home game against the Eagle Valley Devils, the Rifle Bears boys soccer team rolled to an impressive 6-2 win at home.

Rifle received a clutch penalty-kick save from junior goalkeeper Alexis Lopez Jimenez, while senior midfielder Diego Suarez led the Bears with three goals on the night.

Rifle (1-0) will take on Roaring Fork Sept. 4 at home at 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Delta 9, Rifle 1

On the road Thursday afternoon for a 4A Western Slope League showdown with the Delta Panthers, the Rifle Bears softball team struggled on both sides of the ball in a 9-1 loss, dropping its first game of the season, and first league loss of the year.

Delta scored two runs in the first, three runs in the fifth, and four runs in the sixth, while Rifle tallied its lone run on an RBI double by senior Kaitlyn Harris in the top of the sixth inning, driving in Amanda Green. Harris' double was the only Rifle hit on the day.

The Bears (4-1) will take on Berthoud on Friday, Sept. 7, in the Spartans' tournament.

FOOTBALL

Kent Denver 49, Grand Valley 6

Making the trip to Denver Thursday afternoon for the first football game of the season, the Grand Valley Cardinals fell to the Kent Denver Sun Devils by a score of 49-6.

Grand Valley trailed 42-0 at the half against the Sun Devils, who came into the season in the top 5 in 2A football.

The Cardinals made the trip only after Gunnison dropped its football program late in the summer, forcing the Cardinals to try and find a replacement on the schedule.

Grand Valley returns home next week to Toby LeBorgne Stadium in Parachute for a non-league matchup with the Rifle Bears at 7 p.m in a Thursday Night Football clash.