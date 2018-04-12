PREP ROUNDUP: Demons lacrosse falls to Gore Rangers in OT thriller; Glenwood girls fall to Palisade, Coal Ridge girls roll over Rangely

Hosting the Vail Mountain Gore Rangers Thursday afternoon at Stubler Memorial Field, the Glenwood Springs Demons' boys lacrosse team battled hard until the bitter end in an 8-7 overtime loss, marking the sixth straight game the Demons have dropped on the season, after starting out with two wins in the first three games.

Against the Gore Rangers, junior Foster Lemkau and senior Zach Johnson found the back of the net twice each for the Demons, while senior Devlin Powell, and freshmen Cody Thompson and Connor Powell added one goal each in the overtime loss.

Johnson added three assists on the day, giving him 15 assists on the season.

Sitting at 2-7, the Demons will travel to Lutheran Saturday for a nonleague matchup against the Lions at 6 p.m., in Parker.

GIRLS SOCCER

PALISADE 4, GLENWOOD SPRINGS 2

On the road Thursday afternoon for a 4A Western Slope League matchup with the Palisade Bulldogs in Palisade, the Glenwood Springs Demons' girls soccer team dropped a tough 4-2 decision, with strong winds causing problems throughout the day.

Palisade raced out to a 1-0 lead just four minutes into the game, as freshman Justice McKee fired a shot from 20 yards outside of the box, beating Glenwood freshman goalkeeper Abby Scruton high.

Midway through the first half, Palisade added to its lead, as senior Lexi Newton scored on a free kick at the 17:52 mark. However, Glenwood responded quickly, as senior Devan McSwain made a strong run down the left sideline, before finding sophomore Natalya Taylor in the box, pulling Glenwood to within 2-1 at the 15:56 mark. The goal by Taylor ended up being the final tally of the half, as Palisade went into the break with a 2-1 lead.

In the second half, Palisade senior captain Sami Feller picked up a yellow card, but that didn't slow down the Bulldogs, as Newton found Feller for Palisade's third goal of the game, this one at the 62:37 mark.

Glenwood responded quickly again, as freshman Tatum Lilly found sophomore Zoe Harbour on the run, leading to a shot from Harbour to the left post, pulling Glenwood back to within one goal at 3-2.

Trying to claw all the way back on the windy day, Glenwood couldn't draw even, as Palisade made it a 4-2 game, as Newton slotted home a penalty kick at the 69:30 mark, capping off the Bulldogs' win.

Sitting at 5-2 on the season, Glenwood will travel to Coal Ridge Tuesday for a matchup with the Titans at 4 p.m.

COAL RIDGE 10, RANGELY 0

Against the Rangely Panthers Thursday night in New Castle, the Coal Ridge Titans rolled to a 10-0 win, behind two goals each from freshman Lilly Tharp, sophomore Maren Hough and senior Sam Dunn.

Along with the trio of two-goal goal scorers, senior Emily Wright, senior Paige Harlow, junior Alyssa Wenzel, and junior Amanda McPherson found the back of the net on the night for the Titans, who ended the game in the first half with the 10-goal onslaught.

Wright added one assist for the Titans, while sophomore Arleth Chavez added one assist as well.

Coal Ridge (2-4-2) will travel to Lutheran Saturday for a game against the Lions at 3 p.m.