PREP ROUNDUP: Demons pull away from Devils late in 4A WSL matchup; Titans, Bears drop matchups

Hosting the Eagle Valley Devils Wednesday afternoon at Glenwood Springs Middle School, the Demons' boys baseball team rolled to a 15-5 win, picking up its second straight win, as Glenwood scored four runs in the first inning, three runs in the second inning, one run in the third inning, six runs in the sixth inning, and one run in the seventh inning to down the Devils.

Junior Chano Gonzalez picked up the win on the mound for Glenwood, pitching four innings, allowing five earned runs on just four hits, walking four and striking out six hitters. Senior Davis Deaton came on in relief and shut down the Devils, allowing just one hit in two innings of work, striking out five batters.

Offensively, sophomore Sam Fitzwilliams led the way for Glenwood, recording three hits and four runs batted in, while Deaton, and juniors Dylan Lee and Leo Anchondo recorded two hits each. Deaton drove in two runs on the day, while junior Kai Kanzer drove in two runs.

The Demons hit four doubles on the afternoon, as sophomore Cole Houston, sophomore Ashlan Stolley, Deaton, and Fitzwilliams added one double each. Senior Tyler Boyd stole two bases on the day, as Glenwood stole a total of four against Eagle Valley.

Sitting at 9-6 (6-2 4A WSL) on the season, the Demons will host Battle Mountain Saturday for a league doubleheader, starting at 11 a.m.

BASEBALL

PALISADE 4, RIFLE 1

On the road Wednesday night for a 4A Western Slope League matchup with the rival Palisade Bulldogs, the Rifle Bears' baseball team dropped a tough 4-1 decision, as the Bears recorded just four hits on the day, including two hits by the first two batters of the game.

Rifle senior Cody Ray scored the lone Bear run on the night, crossing home plate in the top of the seventh inning after leading off with a single.

Sophomore Will Reed, senior Luke Ellis, and junior Randy Starks all recorded singles on the night for Rifle.

The loss drops the Bears to 6-11 (4-6 4A WSL) on the season. The Bears will host Eagle Valley Saturday for a season-ending doubleheader at Cooper Field in Rifle.

GIRLS SOCCER

VAIL MOUNTAIN 4, COAL RIDGE 0

Taking on the Vail Mountain Gore Rangers Wednesday afternoon at 'The Pasture' in New Castle, the Coal Ridge Titans dropped a tough 4-0 decision to the Gore Rangers, as Vail Mountain scored two goals in each half.

The loss drops Coal Ridge to 6-8-2 (4-2-2 3A WSL) on the year. The Titans will now await the 3A state playoff bracket results, which will be released on Sunday.