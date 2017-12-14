PREP ROUNDUP: Demons top Huskies on the mat, Rifle’s Vines named to 3A football’s first team

Taking on the Battle Mountain Huskies Thursday night in the auxiliary gymnasium at Glenwood Springs High School, the Glenwood Springs Demons' wrestling team rolled to a 47-24 win in the final home match before winter break.

"It was a good dual with Battle Mountain; their kids did a great job," Glenwood assistant coach Miles Cook said. "I believe we split on matches wrestled, with us forfeiting at 106, and them giving up forfeit points at 138, 170, 182 and 285. The difference in matches wrestled was bonus points, with us winning every match wrestled by either fall or tech fall. They scored a couple of pins and a couple of decisions on closer matches."

In one of the best matches of the night, Glenwood's Mathew Flores dropped a tough 8-3 decision to Battle Mountain's Mario DeLara in the 132-pound match. DeLara seemed to be a half step ahead of Flores all match, but Flores wrestled a strong match for the Demons. After going down 5-0 in the first period, Flores battled back, scoring an escape and takedown in the second period to make it 5-3. After a quick escape in the third by DeLara, Flores was close to converting a couple of times in the third on takedowns, but never quite able to finish, before giving up a late takedown to finish the scoring.

Glenwood seniors Juan Felan at 152 pounds, Antonio Ordonez at 182 pounds and Isaias Hernandez at 285 pounds all scored six points for the team, with pins from Felan and Ordonez and a forfeit win for Hernandez.

In the 126-pound match, Glenwood's Erik Krauth picked up a win over Battle Mountain's Manny Castillo by fall at the 2:29 mark, while Glenwood's Max Burrell recorded a technical-fall win (18-3) over Battle Mountain's Nate Sandoval in the 120-pound match to close out the dual in the Demons' favor.

Glenwood will head to the Weld Central Tournament Friday and Saturday in the last wrestling action prior to the start of winter break.

Recommended Stories For You

ALL-STATE FOOTBALL

Coming off of an outstanding junior season as a first-time starter at the varsity level, Rifle fullback Tanner Vines earned Colorado High School Activities Association first-team all-state 3A honors Thursday.

Vines rushed for 2,068 yards and 19 touchdowns on the year, cracking the 100-yard mark for the Bears in 10 of the 12 games during the 2017 season.

Defensively, Vines recorded 88 tackles, two interceptions and one sack for the Bears.

Along with Vines, senior tight end/linebacker Brian De La Rosa earned second-team all-state honors for the Bears, finishing with six receptions for 90 yards and one touchdown, as well as 35 tackles on the year.

Senior running back Camron Shepherd was an honorable mention on the all-state team in 3A, rushing for 807 yards and six touchdowns, hauling in 14 receptions for 279 yards and four touchdowns and recording 64 tackles, 1.5 sacks and one interception.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Glenwood Springs 59, Greeley West 58

Heading into the fourth quarter trailing by 21 points to the 5A Greeley West Spartans Thursday evening in the first round of the Greeley Invitational, the Glenwood Springs Demons' boys basketball team came all the way back in the final eight minutes of the game to pull off the upset win in thrilling fashion, securing win No. 100 in the career of head coach Cory Hitchcock at the helm of the Demons' program.

Glenwood scored a ridiculous 31 points in the fourth quarter to win by one point, picking up the fifth win of the season.

Junior guard Angel Garcia scored 10 points in the thrilling fourth quarter, while senior guard AJ Crowley added 12 points in the final eight minutes to pick up the big win.

In the win over Greeley West, Crowley finished with 19 points, while Garcia added 15 points. Junior center Holden Kleager added 10 points in the win, while senior guard Aaron Smith chipped in with seven points.

Glenwood will take on Greeley Central Friday at 4:45 p.m. at the University of Northern Colorado in the second round of the tournament.

Montrose 53, Coal Ridge 49

Traveling to Palisade Thursday afternoon for the start of the Palisade Rotary Club Invitational, the Coal Ridge Titans' boys basketball team dropped a tough 53-49 decision to the Montrose Indians for the Titans' first loss of the 2017-18 season.

Following a rough first-half of basketball, the Titans found themselves trailing by 9 points with 2:46 left in the game before cutting the deficit to 1 point. Despite the late comeback, the Titans couldn't overcome missed free throws and turnovers against the Indians.

In the loss to Montrose, junior forward Kevin DiMarco led the way with 14 points, while senior point guard Brandon Herrera added 12 points. Senior guard Jan Hernandez added 9 points in the loss for the Titans, while senior center Connor Detlefsen added 6 points in the second half.

Coal Ridge (3-1) will match up with the South Cheyenne Bison Saturday morning at 11:30 a.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Glenwood Springs 43, Greeley West 28

Taking on the Greeley West Spartans Thursday afternoon in the opening round of the Greeley Invitational at the University of Northern Colorado, the Glenwood Springs Demons' girls basketball team rolled to a 15-point win over the 5A Greeley West Spartans.

Senior center Tatum Peterson poured in a game-high 12 points to lead Glenwood to the win, while senior point guard Maddie Bolitho added 11 points in the game, including seven in the fourth quarter to pace the Glenwood attack.

Senior forward Saylor Warren added 8 points in the win, while junior guard Ximena Gutierrez added 6 points in the winning effort.

Peterson recorded a double-double on the night, ripping down 11 rebounds, while Gutierrez, Bolitho and Ashley Barragan added three assists each for the Demons.

With the win, Glenwood (4-3) will take on Greeley Central in round 2 at 3 p.m. Friday.