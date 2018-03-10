PREP ROUNDUP: Demons top Sailors in rivalry matchup, Rams tame Huskies

On the road Saturday against the rival Steamboat Springs Sailors, the Glenwood Springs Demons' girls soccer team picked up a big 3-2 win to open the season.

Against the Sailors, Glenwood trailed 2-1 at the half despite jumping out to a 1-0 lead quickly off of a goal from senior Eryn Peterson. Peterson found the back of the net just under two minutes into the game, thanks to an assist from sophomore Celia Scruton, but the Sailors scored two straight goals to take a halftime lead.

In the second half, Peterson struck again for Glenwood, slotting a shot past the Sailors' keeper at the 53-minute mark, off of an assist from junior Ashley Weir.

At the 68-minute mark, senior Devan McSwain received a penalty shot attempt for Glenwood after a handball in the box by Steamboat.

McSwain didn't miss, giving the Demons a 3-2 lead that would stand up for the game-winning score.

BASEBALL

ROARING FORK 11, BATTLE MOUNTAIN 1

Hitting the road for the second straight day, the Roaring Fork Rams' baseball team had a better result on Saturday, topping Battle Mountain, 11-1, thanks to a strong pitching performance from junior Dawson Kuhl, as well as a strong day at the plate for senior Drew Broadhurst, who drove in three runs on the day with a double and single.

Kuhl struck out eight hitters on the day in five innings of work, not walking a batter while giving up just five hits.

Offensively, Kuhl and Broadhurst combined for three runs batted in, while senior Ralph Good scored three runs on the day.

Frankie Harrington added one run batted in on the day, picking up two hits, while Eli Nickamin drove in a run with a single for the Rams.