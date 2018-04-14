PREP ROUNDUP: Glenwood baseball tops Rifle in doubleheader matchup; Titans baseball picks up second win of the season

Hosting the Rifle Bears on Saturday morning in a 4A Western Slope League doubleheader in Glenwood, the Demons' baseball team rolled to two big wins over the Bears, topping Rifle 10-0 in Game One, before then rolling to a 20-0 win in Game Two, beating the Bears for the first time since April 29, 2014.

"To have a day like we had today, against a Rifle team, is fantastic for the kids," Glenwood Head Coach Eric Nieslanik said. "Everything seemed to go our way today."

In Game One, junior starting pitcher Chano Gonzalez pitched a complete game in the five-inning win, allowing just five hits, walking one and striking out seven, to pick up his fourth win of the season on the mound.

With Gonzalez dealing on the mound, Glenwood's offense caught fire quickly, taking a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning before then scoring four runs in the third, three in the fourth and two runs in the fifth to cap off the 10-run win.

Junior Dylan Lee and senior Tyler Boyd picked up two hits on the day for Glenwood, which pounded out eight hits in the win. Boyd and Lee both hit doubles on the day, while Lee and junior Kai Kanzer led the Demons with two RBIs each in the Game One win. Sophomore Sam Fitzwilliams, senior Davis Deaton, sophomore Cole Houston, and Gonzalez added one RBI each for a balanced Glenwood attack.

Rifle's Levi Warfel doubled for the Bears, while Connor Gould, Derek Wagler and Randy Starks singled.

Building off of the Game One win, Glenwood raced out to a big lead in Game Two, as the Demons scored nine runs in the bottom of the first inning before then scoring four in the second, four in the third and three in the fourth to finish off the 20-0 win over the rival Bears, who committed six errors in the Game Two loss.

Deaton and Boyd came up big for Glenwood offensively in Game Two, as both recorded four RBIs each, while senior Jake Brown added three RBIs, drilling a home run in the Game Two win. Lee and sophomore Asthon Stolley added two RBIs each offensively for Glenwood, as Stolley and Gonzalez ripped doubles on the day, and Fitzwilliams tripled in the Game Two offensive explosion for the Demons.

"It was great for the kids to bring everything together today," Nieslanik said. "We pitched well, we swung the bat well and played some great defense. All around, it was a balanced day offensively for us, and it was great to see."

Deaton picked up the complete game win in Game Two, allowing just one hit over five innings, striking out five and walking just one.

Andres Vega recorded the lone hit — a single — in Game Two for the Bears.

Sitting at 6-2 (5-0 4A WSL) on the season, Glenwood will host Montezuma-Cortez on Tuesday for a nonleague game. Rifle sits at 6-8 (4-4 4A WSL) on the season. The Bears will travel to Delta on Wednesday for a nonleague matchup with the Panthers.

COAL RIDGE 10, GUNNISON 9

Taking on the Gunnison Cowboys on Saturday in New Castle, the Coal Ridge Titans' baseball team raced out to a 6-0 lead after two innings before then holding on late for a 10-9 win over the Cowboys in 3A Western Slope League play.

Sophomore Ryan Kotz picked up the win on the mound for the Titans, pitching five strong innings, allowing just two runs on 10 hits, while striking out four hitters on the day.

Offensively, senior Jake Whitaker led the way for Coal Ridge, driving in two runs on three hits, while sophomores Jared Lund and Jared Whitaker picked up two hits each in the win.

Sitting at 2-7 on the season, Coal Ridge will travel to Roaring Fork on Tuesday for a league matchup with the Rams in Carbondale.

GIRLS SOCCER

LUTHERAN 2, COAL RIDGE 1

On the road Saturday for a nonleague matchup with the Lutheran Lions, the Coal Ridge Titans' girls soccer team dropped a 2-1 decision, allowing two goals in the first half before getting on the board in the second half.

Freshman Libby Tharp scored the lone goal of the game for the Titans, who fall to 2-5-2 on the season.

The Titans will host Glenwood Springs on Tuesday in a nonleague matchup at 'The Pasture' in New Castle.

GJ CENTRAL 6, GRAND VALLEY 1

Traveling to Grand Junction on Saturday for a nonleague matchup with the Grand Junction Central Tigers, the Grand Valley Cardinals dropped a 6-1 decision, as junior Shaya Chenoweth scored the lone goal of the game for the Cardinals.

With the loss, Grand Valley falls to 1-5-1 on the season. The Cardinals will travel to Aspen on Tuesday for a 3A Western Slope League matchup with the Skiers.